The Miss South Africa 2026 Top 12 contestants received their sashes at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ahead of the grand finale

One of 12 women will take the crown from reigning queen Qhawekazi Mazaleni at the Sandton Convention Centre on 14 November

The Miss SA organisation announced a contribution of nearly R5 million to its women's leadership impact fund this year

Miss SA 2026 Top 12 Contestants Receive Sashes Ahead of Saturday Finale

Source: Instagram

The Miss South Africa 2026 pageant is officially entering its final stretch, with the Top 12 contestants receiving their coveted sashes at a ceremony held at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on 12 November 2026 — just days before the grand finale.

On Saturday, 14 November, one of these 12 women will claim the crown from reigning queen [Qhawekazi Mazaleni](https://www.instagram.com/p/DfpAa0AhEGK/?hl=en) in what promises to be a spectacular evening at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. This year marks a significant venue change for the pageant, which has historically been held at Pretoria's SunBet Arena.

Miss SA 2026 Top 12 Contestants

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The 12 finalists competing for the crown are Alia Khan Koumantarakis, Amogelang Bunu, Bonolo Marang Motau, Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo, Katlego Malebye, Lesego Khumo Nyathela, Makhosazana Azana Masango, Ndivanga Muravha, Palesa van Rooyen, Simoné Nonhlanhla Tshituka, Tiyani Makamu, and Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg.

While only one woman will walk away with the crown, the remaining 11 contestants are not expected to leave the event without recognition either.

What to Expect at the Finale

The 2026 edition of Miss South Africa carries added significance beyond the crowning moment. The Miss SA organisation has announced a contribution of nearly R5 million to its women's leadership impact fund, underlining a broader commitment to empowering South African women.

Entertainment on the night will come from JAZZWRLD and the beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir. South Africans tuning in from home can catch all the action live on Mzansi Magic, with Lawrence Maleka and former Miss South Africa Jo-Ann Strauss serving as hosts for the evening.

A high-profile judging panel will determine the winner, comprising former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Vermaak, and Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Source: Briefly News