Siya Kolisi has explained why the Springboks are not changing their defensive approach for France

Antoine Dupont's unexpected move to flyhalf has added another dimension to Friday's showdown

Mzwandile Stick has identified what the Boks must prevent if they are to control the French attack

Siya Kolisi has explained the Springboks' approach to France ahead of their Nations Championship clash. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has sent a clear message ahead of the Springboks' Nations Championship showdown against France in Paris on Friday, 13 November 2026. The Bok skipper believes his team knows exactly what is expected, despite France introducing an interesting change involving Antoine Dupont.

Dupont, normally France's first-choice scrumhalf, will start at flyhalf, with Maxime Lucu taking over at number nine. However, Kolisi insists the selection will not force the world champions to abandon their established approach.

Siya Kolisi responds to Antoine Dupont's selection

Speaking to SA Rugby on Thursday, 12 November, Kolisi said Dupont's positional switch was understandable.

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"He's played there before for his club, and he played very well. He can play almost anywhere on the field and he's a good enough player to do it," the Springbok captain explained.

Kolisi added that the Boks had studied France's options and were comfortable with their preparations.

"Our system doesn't change for any team we play against," he said.

Mzwandile Stick identifies France's biggest threat

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick believes the combination of Dupont and Lucu could cause problems if given room to operate.

"I have no doubt that even though Dupont will be wearing the No 10 jersey, he's going to have licence to do whatever he wants between the two positions," Stick explained.

He warned that allowing the French playmakers time and space could be costly. France also have dangerous outside backs, including Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Siya Kolisi says the Springboks know exactly what is required ahead of their Nations Championship showdown against France. Image: Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

Springboks expect physical battle in Paris

Kolisi dismissed suggestions that South Africa's dramatic 29-28 victory over France in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final would provide a psychological advantage.

"We take every game as it comes – what happened then is history," he said.

He also acknowledged the atmosphere awaiting the Boks at the Stade de France, but stressed that the contest would ultimately be decided on the field.

The match kicks off at 22:10 South African time on Friday, 13 November, with live coverage on SuperSport.

The Springboks know France will present a different challenge, but Kolisi and Stick have made it clear that their preparations remain centred on executing their own game plan.

Siya Kolisi's retirement plans and future beyond rugby

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi opened up about life after professional rugby, revealing that coaching is not part of his plans.

The 35-year-old also shared an experience that changed how he views the demands of coaching, while hinting at what could lie ahead once he eventually hangs up his boots.

Source: Briefly News