The polygamist actress Kwanele Mthethwa put a bold admirer on blast after he sent her a marriage proposal via email

The man's message, written in Zulu, told Mthethwa he was lonely and doing his own cooking and cleaning at home

Mthethwa posted the screenshot on her Instagram story alongside a fierce clap-back that left no room for misunderstanding

Kwanele Mthethwa put a bold secret admirer on blast. Images: kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

Kwanele Mthethwa was not having it. The actress publicly called out a man who had the audacity to slide into her email inbox with a romantic proposition, posting the entire exchange on her Instagram story for the world to see.

The man's email was written in Zulu and made no attempt to be subtle.

"Uyaphila, dear. Ngilala ngedwa endlini, ngilala ngimbethe isaka, ngiyazi washela, ngiyaziphekela, Qoma ntombi, ngafa inhlambha kanyoko," he wrote, which translates to: "Are you well, dear? I'm all alone in the house, I do all the washing and cleaning. Please say yes to me, your mother's insults are driving me crazy."

Mthethwa's fierce clap-back

The actress was clearly unimpressed and fired back without holding back.

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"My email is not for this nonsense! Stop it! Also, awusheli ngisho into esile. Ubuke mina wabona umuntu who can cook and clean for you? Ningazongidakelwa, bafethu," she captioned the screenshot. In plain English, her message was equally direct: she hadn't been wooed properly, and she was certainly not someone's domestic solution.

Her response made it clear that the man had badly misjudged his approach, and his attempt to appeal to sympathy by listing his household chores backfired spectacularly.

A man emailed Kwanele Mthethwa a marriage proposal, only for it to backfire spectacularly. Image: kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

Who is Kwanele Mthethwa?

Mthethwa is best known for her starring role as Matipa Nkosi in the hit Netflix series The Polygamist, which earned her widespread recognition both locally and internationally.

Before captivating global audiences on the streaming hit, the Durban-born actress steadily built an impressive television résumé across South Africa's biggest dramas, getting her breakout role as Ayanda in Isithembiso, and going on to star as Nobuntu in Umkhokha: The Curse, Faith Zikode in Redemption, Sma in Pound 4 Pound, and Khethiwe Mkhize in Kwa Baba, alongside notable appearances in The Queen, Umbuso, and the Netflix rom-com Lobola Man.

Her striking screen presence and undeniable beauty have continued to attract a growing wave of admirers, though not all of them have gone about it wisely.

Despite her high public profile and her willingness to celebrate personal milestones online, Mthethwa has always been fiercely guarded about her romantic life. She keeps that side of herself well away from the public eye, which makes the email saga all the more amusing. The bold admirer clearly did not get the memo that her inbox is strictly off-limits for matters of the heart.

See the email below.

Kwanele Mthethwa blasted a man who emailed her a marriage proposal. Image: kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe and Kwanele Mthethwa's dance video goes viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lasizwe and Kwanele Mthethwa's dance routine.

The pair enjoyed an Awkward Date that ended with a dance video that had social media in stitches.

Source: Briefly News