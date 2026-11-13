The Independent Electoral Commission received 1,708 purported objections after the local government elections, more than double the 2021 figure

IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya confirmed that only 433 of the submissions qualified as formal Section 65 objections under the Electoral Act

A revote in a Northern Cape ward is still pending after more than 100 ballots went uncounted following a disruption at a voting station

The IEC received over 1,000 objections. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA— Electoral officials have recorded 1,708 disputed submissions following the 2026 Local Government Elections, marking a jump of over 1,000 cases when measured against the 2021 cycle.

Addressing the post-election review, commission head Mosotho Moepya detailed how the electoral body handled the disputes, explaining that the high volume and nature of the complaints demanded a methodical evaluation process.

How many objections were valid

According to Eyewitness News, out of the total 1,708 filings, just 433 satisfied the legal criteria to be categorised as Section 65 disputes under the Electoral Act. Officials have wrapped up 252 of these eligible cases to date. Regulators ruled in favour of three complaints and dismissed 249, a review that required 12 vote recounts alongside seven data edit windows.

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Moepya linked the extended timeline for resolving these disputes to the record volume of filings and the detailed scrutiny needed to assess every submission.

Northern Cape revote still pending

Unresolved matters include the results of a repeat ballot set for next week in a Northern Cape ward. Party affiliates previously forced their way into that specific voting venue, preventing over 100 cast votes from being tallied. Authorities must finalise this rerun before officially concluding the 2026 municipal election process.

In a related update, Moepya announced that a formal roster of winning councillors would be published in the government gazette later that afternoon. Publishing this list initiates a two-week period during which municipalities nationwide must hold their inaugural council sittings.

Read the IEC's statement on X here:

New guidelines for municipal councils published

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the joint guidelines issued by the Department of Cooperative Governance, National Treasury and SALGA to manage the transition to new municipal councils after the 2026 local elections. The framework covers coalition negotiations, financial oversight and the continuity of municipal services.

The IEC is expected to announce the final results on 8 November, starting a 14-day window for most councils to convene their first meetings. The transition follows the 2021 elections, when 76 municipalities were governed by coalitions.

Source: Briefly News