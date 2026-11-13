A TikTok video of Anele Mdoda and her husband, Prince Bonelela Mgudlwa, at a Netflix press event went viral in South Africa on 12 November 2026

The clip, filmed at a media event for Anele's upcoming wedding special, divided viewers over the couple's body language and dynamic

Netizens flooded the comments debating whether Anele loves Buzza more than he loves her, with hundreds of replies fuelling the conversation

Anele Mdoda and Husband Buzza Spark 'She Loves Him More' Debate on TikTok

Source: Instagram

A short clip of Anele Mdoda and her husband Prince Bonelela "Buzza James" Mgudlwa posing playfully at a Netflix press event has taken TikTok by storm, with South African social media users convinced the radio and TV personality loves her man more than he loves her. The footage, watermarked by Touch Trends, was shared on 12 November 2026 and quickly racked up hundreds of comments dissecting the couple's chemistry.

The indoor event was held in front of a backdrop promoting a Netflix reality series featuring traditional South African attire imagery, giving the occasion a celebratory, red-carpet feel. The two attendees laughed and posed for photos in a lighthearted moment that, despite its brevity, gave the internet more than enough to work with.

Anele and Buzza's love story

The couple's backstory is nothing short of cinematic. Anele has described her life as "dramatic," and their romance fits the bill. She first crossed paths with Buzza when she was just 16 years old, and she has since called him someone who "really is royalty." He is Prince Bonelela Mgudlwa, and by all accounts, the feeling is mutual.

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"Not a lot of people get a chance to spend the rest of their lives with their childhood sweetheart," Buzza said in the trailer for Anele's Netflix wedding special, which dropped on 29 October 2026.

The pair first went public as a couple in November 2024. Their traditional Xhosa wedding ceremony took place in April 2025, though the full story of their union has largely stayed out of the spotlight until the Netflix special brought it front and centre.

'She loves him more': TikTok reacts

The comment section became a battleground almost immediately, with users split between those convinced Anele is the more devoted partner and those pushing back on the narrative entirely.

@user1759136003093 kicked off the debate: "She loves him more."

@Jen fired back: "How do ya'll see that she loves him more?"

@Alizwa Boco was equally baffled: "Ngumona wantoni nalo ka 'she loves him more' so???😭😭😭"

@Lilitha agreed: "How did you guys conclude that 'she loves him more' nge clip eShort kanje😭😭😭"

@Koketso Mellow 🇿🇦 brought the humour: "'If we're both still single by the time we turn 40, we're getting married. No negotiations.' 😂💕"

@Zamie Yantolo weighed in: "ey hope he won't get tired fast...Ms gurl loves him more maan."

@lotus-flower added: "He looks like the type that loves to be loved more."

@monicca🇿🇦 put a different spin on it entirely: "People r so not used to be loved correctly and j see by hate on the comments 😳😳"

Source: Briefly News