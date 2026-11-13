Jelly Babie Confirms Pregnancy With Emotional Baby Bump Photoshoot
- South African singer Jelly Babie officially confirmed her pregnancy after months of speculation from fans who noticed her growing baby bump
- The musician shared maternity photos on Instagram on 13 November 2026, alongside a heartfelt letter written to her unborn child
- Jelly Babie's announcement follows her April 2026 revelations about an allegedly abusive marriage that left her emotionally and financially devastated
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South African singer and dancer Jelly Babie has ended months of speculation by officially confirming that she is pregnant. Born Karabo Khakhu, the Bacardi performer shared stunning maternity photographs on Instagram on Friday, 13 November 2026, giving fans their first proper look at her baby bump.
The confirmation had been a long time coming. Fans had been buzzing about a possible pregnancy after noticing her visibly changing figure during live performances, but Jelly Babie kept quiet on the matter until now.
A letter to her unborn child
Alongside the photoshoot images, Jelly Babie published a deeply personal letter addressed to her baby. In it, she opened up about the physical and emotional toll the pregnancy has taken on her, mentioning sleepless nights, nausea and moments of tears. Despite the challenges, she described already feeling a profound bond with the child she has yet to meet.
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She wrote about how carrying her baby had reshaped her understanding of patience, strength and love, and made a promise to dedicate her life to protecting her little one. The letter painted a picture of a woman transformed by impending motherhood even before giving birth.
Pregnancy follows painful chapter
The announcement carries extra weight given what Jelly Babie shared with her followers earlier this year. In April 2026, during an Instagram question-and-answer session, she made troubling revelations about her marriage, describing what she alleged was an abusive relationship she endured at a young age.
She stated that while she had survived the experience, she worried she might never fully heal from it. To support her account, she posted photographs from a hospital visit, as well as images showing injuries on her legs.
She also alleged that her former partner manipulated her financially, claiming she handed over earnings from two years' worth of performances under the belief they were working towards a shared future together. Her posts at the time drew an outpouring of concern and sympathy from followers.
Father's identity kept private
While Jelly Babie has confirmed the pregnancy, she has chosen not to reveal the identity of the baby's father. She has also not shared her expected due date or whether she is expecting a boy or a girl, keeping those details close to her chest for now.
The maternity photoshoot represents a fresh chapter for the entertainer, one she is choosing to mark with joy and openness about the emotional journey ahead, even as she keeps certain aspects of her personal life private.
Jellye Babie performed while heavily pregnant
A viral clip shared on X showed Bacardi performer Jelly Babie delivering an energetic stage performance outdoors despite freezing winter temperatures.
The post sparked a wave of reactions from fans who praised her hustle, while others raised concern about her health during pregnancy.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is an Entertainment Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over 8 years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za