The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission is offering fully funded Master's scholarships to eligible South Africans for the 2027 academic year

The scholarships cover tuition and living costs for a 12-month programme at participating UK universities

South Africans who cannot afford to study in the UK and have not previously studied in a high-income country may qualify

Commonwealth opens fully funded UK Master's scholarships. Image: Deagreez and Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

South Africans with a passion for postgraduate study now have a rare opportunity to earn a fully funded Master's degree in the United Kingdom. The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) has opened applications for its Commonwealth Shared Scholarship programme, which is designed to support talented graduates from developing Commonwealth nations who would not otherwise have the means to study abroad.

The scholarship covers tuition and living costs. Image: Sylvain Sonnet

Source: Getty Images

What the scholarship covers

The CSC funds the full cost of tuition for an approved Master's programme at a participating UK university. The host institution is also required to contribute towards the scholar's living expenses for the duration of the award. Scholarships run for up to 12 months and cover full-time study only. Scholars are expected to return to their home countries afterwards, bringing back skills and knowledge that contribute to local development.

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The programme is part of the broader Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan and reflects the UK government's commitment to international development through education.

Who can apply

To be eligible, applicants must hold South African citizenship or refugee status granted by an eligible Commonwealth country, and must be permanently resident there. By September 2027, candidates need to have completed at least an upper second-class (2:1) undergraduate degree, or a lower second-class degree alongside a relevant postgraduate qualification.

Crucially, applicants must not have studied or worked in a high-income country for more than one academic year. The scholarship is specifically intended for those who genuinely could not fund UK study on their own. Distance learning undertaken from South Africa at a foreign university is permitted, provided candidates disclose this clearly in their application.

There is no age restriction on applications.

How to apply

Applications are not submitted directly to the CSC. Instead, UK universities bid for scholarship places on specific courses with a clear development focus. Shortlisted candidates apply through those universities, which carry out an initial selection before the CSC gives final approval. Prospective applicants should check admission deadlines carefully, as many courses have strict cut-off dates well ahead of the September 2027 start.

South Africa is one of 44 eligible countries listed by the CSC, alongside Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and others across Africa, Asia, and the Pacific.

Read the full details here.

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Source: Briefly News