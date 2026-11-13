Julius Malema pointed to failures within the EFF's own structures after the party's poor showing in the recent local government elections

The EFF lost over 612,000 votes nationally and dropped from third to fourth place compared to 2021

South Africans on social media turned the criticism back on Malema, saying accountability should start with him

Julius Malema blamed EFF's own structures for poor election performance. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema has announced plans to review the party's leadership structures following its disappointing performance in the 2026 local government elections.

Malema took to his X account on Friday, 13 November 2026, saying the party needed to assess the performance of its members across the organisation.

Malema blames poor results on underperforming members

He suggested that some people occupying positions within the party's structures had failed to meet expectations and indicated that changes were on the way.

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"We must consistently review one another’s performance across the organisation. Some placed in our structures have failed to meet expectations," he wrote.

Malema added that the review would begin next week, starting with the national Parliament and extending to provincial legislatures and other leading structures within the organisation.

His announcement comes after the EFF suffered a significant decline in support during the recent local government elections.

EFF loses more than 600,000 votes

The red berets received approximately 1.8 million votes, representing 6.26% of the national vote, compared to the 2.4 million votes and 10.31% they secured in the 2021 local government elections. The party lost 612,326 votes nationally and dropped from third to fourth place, with a provisional allocation of 467 seats.

In a statement released on 7 November, the EFF acknowledged the disappointing results and said it would not shy away from confronting its electoral setback.

"That is the setback we must confront honestly," the party said.

It added that it would not hide from the national picture or make excuses for its performance. However, the organisation remained confident that it could rebuild its support and regain lost ground.

"As a national organisation with a national footprint, we remain confident in our ability to reclaim the lost ground and champion the struggles of ordinary people," the statement read.

The EFF further committed to regrouping, recalibrating and finding the strength to continue fighting.

See Julius Malema's post on X here:

Mzansi tells Malema to look in the mirror

South Africans on social media were not moved by Malema's internal review announcement, and many felt accountability needed to begin at the top.

@Thapz__ wrote:

"If you're really serious about this you need to start with yourself."

@Ndaba_2025 said:

"The only problem in EFF is you. You think and believe you're the one casting votes. Chief, listen to people and start respecting people!"

@Somzonce added:

"They must first hold you accountable to losing millions of votes."

@Leswikafkll shared:

"Well, you are one of the main reasons why the ground isn't fertile for the ground forces. You failed to communicate our policies to our people. You need to look at yourself Juju, we love you but introspect man."

@MossWalker1 offered a more measured response:

"This is a welcomed call, we just hope it allows also for the ground forces to be heard."

Briefly News alo reported that Julius Malema indicated his party's openness to joining the Government of National Unity, but only if the Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus first exited the arrangement. Speaking about the possibility of entering the coalition government, Malema explained that it would take Helen Zille and the VF Plus exiting the GNU for the EFF to join.

Source: Briefly News