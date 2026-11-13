Julius Mkhwanazi was dismissed from the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department on 18 September 2026 and is now fighting back through his union

Mkhwanazi appeared in the Germiston Magistrate's Court alongside three other former municipal officials facing corruption charges

His blue lights corruption case has been postponed to 25 February 2027, when proceedings will shift to the regional court

Julius Mkhwanazi is fighting his dismissal. Image: @MDNNewss

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG — Julius Mkhwanazi, who formerly served as deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, has enlisted his union to contest his 18 September 2026 termination at the Labour Court.

According to The Citizen, attorney Shafique Sarlie announced the legal move during proceedings at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on 13 November 2026. During the session, the court moved Mkhwanazi’s blue lights corruption trial to the regional court and delayed further hearings until 25 February 2027.

Co-accused seek bail amendments

Standing beside Mkhwanazi in the dock were three former City of Ekurhuleni executives: ex-municipal manager Imogen Mashazi, former human resources director Linda Gxasheka, and ex-legal services boss Khemraj Behari. Sarlie petitioned the magistrate to ease Mkhwanazi’s bail restrictions so he could properly engage in his workplace litigation.

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Behari, whose employment ended on 31 July 2026 after a failed April bid for an urgent interdict, asked the court to return his confiscated mobile phones and let him speak with municipal human resources and finance employees. Gxasheka, similarly fired at the end of July before seeing her own legal challenge dropped from the court roll on 6 August, requested permission to claim Unemployment Insurance Fund benefits and participate in a bargaining council session scheduled for 1 December.

Blue lights case rooted in Madlanga Commission probe

Although granted R50 000 bail each in this matter, the four former officials face accusations of abuse of office and corruption. Prosecutors allege they approved irregular R600 000 pay raises and halted internal disciplinary action regarding blue lights installed on cars owned by businessman Vusimuzi Matlala. These indictments stem from an Independent Police Investigative Directorate report and a 2023 inquiry led by the Madlanga commission.

Despite his bail status in Germiston, Mkhwanazi stays behind bars because the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court refused him bail over the killing of Emmanuel Mbense, leaving him to fight his firing and two separate criminal prosecutions from detention.

View Newzroom Afrika's video of their appearance on X:

Mkhwanazi blames arrests on plot

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Mkhwanazi’s fifth arrest and his claim that the cases against him are part of a plot to damage his professional ambitions.

Mkhwanazi said he intended to apply for Ekurhuleni’s chief of police position, despite facing multiple cases and remaining behind bars as he pursues bail. Read how South Africans reacted to his claims of innocence.

Source: Briefly News