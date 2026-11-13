Gauteng endured a brutal heatwave with temperatures climbing as high as 36°C in Pretoria over three days

Weekend rain is forecast for both Pretoria and Johannesburg, with Sunday expected to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms

SAWS issued a level 5 severe weather warning for parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 14 November

SAWS issued a level 5 warning for KZN. Image: Jean Marc Bonnel

Source: UGC

Gauteng residents are finally getting the relief they have been waiting for after three days of relentless heat. Rain is on its way this weekend. The province has been sweating through its second heatwave of the 2026/27 summer season, with Pretoria recording a scorching high of 36°C on Thursday and Johannesburg hitting 34°C.

Friday is expected to deliver more of the same, with Pretoria forecasted to peak at 35°C and no rain in sight for either city. Big changes will come over the weekend.

The turnaround begins on Saturday, when afternoon showers are expected to offer some relief to the capital despite temperatures staying relatively high. By Sunday, Pretoria should cool down to a maximum of 28°C, with showers forecast throughout the day. Johannesburg can look forward to thundershowers on Sunday afternoon, with the mercury dropping to around 26°C.

For the week ahead, no rain is currently predicted across Gauteng, but temperatures are expected to settle in the mid-to-high 20s, keeping conditions far more comfortable than the recent heatwave. Limpopo should see rain on Sunday, while the North West province is set to remain dry with temperatures reaching 33°C.

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Level 5 Warning Issued for KwaZulu-Natal

While Gauteng breathes a sigh of relief, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 5 severe weather warning for parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 14 November. According to BusinessTech, the warning, covering inland areas including Howick, Ladysmith, and Newcastle, runs from 13h00 until midnight.

SAWS cautioned that the severe storms could trigger flooding in settlements, displacement of communities, fast-flowing rivers, mudslides, falling rocks, and soil erosion. Lightning-related fires and large amounts of small hail are also forecast. A level 5 warning indicates a medium likelihood of significant impact.

A separate level 2 warning for disruptive rain was issued along the KZN coast, affecting Durban, Richards Bay, and Pietermaritzburg. This warning also stretches into the Free State and North West, potentially impacting Rustenburg and Klerksdorp. Cape Town received a level 1 warning for damaging winds, with SAWS advising residents to secure loose objects and outdoor furniture.

SAWS warned of possible flooding in KZN. Image: Connorscottmcmanus / Pexels

Source: UGC

SA discusses weather forecast

SAWS urged those in the most affected areas to stay indoors, avoid crossing swollen rivers, and move to higher ground if caught in flooding. Gauteng residents reacted to the heatwave news on Facebook:

Joe Mabuza:

"You can actually fry eggs in the sunshine in Pretoria"

Alison Mortimer:

"Melting in the heat wave. 🥵"

Ali Seboane:

"Why rain in Gauteng only, in Limpopo it's been burning hot for over 2 months now"

Taffy Mbele:

"NEEDED!!"

Catherine Van Vuuren:

"It's unbearable. Pretoria's heat is unreal"

Anelise M CDonald:

"So glad!"

TLazz Motaung:

"Please... this heat will be the end of us."

Other Briefly News stories about severe Gauteng storms

Following severe Sunday thunderstorms marked by destructive winds, large hail, and intense lightning on 8 November 2026, City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi placed all seven municipal regions and the Aquatic Rescue Unit on high alert.

A Facebook clip shared by SAtoday.za on 29 September 2026 captured torrential floodwater surging through a residential yard and toppling a boundary wall amid a South African Weather Service Yellow Level 2 thunderstorm warning for Gauteng.

on 29 September 2026 captured torrential floodwater surging through a residential yard and toppling a boundary wall amid a South African Weather Service Yellow Level 2 thunderstorm warning for Gauteng. A viral TikTok video posted by @newsnexussa on 5 September 2026 showed severe early-spring winds tearing roofing sheets off a residential building in Johannesburg, leaving sections dangling precariously above the street.

Source: Briefly News