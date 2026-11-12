Fernando Da Cruz continues to face scrutiny at Kaizer Chiefs despite a recent victory over Siwelele in the Carling Knockout Cup

The FIFA international break has given the French coach a window to reassess his squad and recover key injured players

Kaizer Chiefs are set to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz remains a man under pressure, yet the Naturena-based club's management has reportedly chosen to maintain their confidence in the Frenchman.

The FIFA international break has afforded Da Cruz a timely opportunity to regroup, with Khanyisa Mayo and Langelihle Phili both closing in on returns from injury. The two attackers are expected to be available in the coming weeks, handing Da Cruz additional firepower as Chiefs aim to build momentum in the Premier Soccer League.

Chiefs' Cup Run Offers Breathing Room

Amakhosi's form in the Carling Knockout Cup has provided some relief amid the scrutiny surrounding Da Cruz's league results. Chiefs navigated their way into the semi-finals, where they will meet Mamelodi Sundowns, a fixture that will test the depth of the club's belief in their coach.

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Significantly, a potential defeat in that tie is not expected to cost Da Cruz his job, with club management understood to be content with the direction of the project. The Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates earlier this season has not altered that position.

Positives to Build On

Since taking charge at Naturena, Da Cruz has overseen just two defeats. A 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns and a competitive showing against Pirates in the first half of the Soweto Derby have offered glimpses of an evolving style of play. Even in the losses, Amakhosi produced stretches of encouraging football that the club appears to regard as a foundation rather than a failure.

With December approaching, Chiefs are also expected to be active in the transfer window, potentially adding to Da Cruz's squad and strengthening his hand as the season progresses into a critical phase.

The coming weeks, beginning with the return of injured players and culminating in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final, are likely to shape the broader narrative around Da Cruz's tenure at one of South African football's most high-profile clubs.

Source: Briefly News