Khaya Dlanga shared a humorous Instagram reel referencing the infamous Anele Mdoda and Buzza wedding photo leak

The clip dropped after Dlanga posted images from the couple's wedding on X ahead of their Netflix special Stars & Vows

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with some stunned he was still invited to the white wedding after the lobola leak

Khaya Dlanga shared a hilarious video revisiting how he leaked Anele Mdoda's wedding and lobola photos. Image: smwxclips

Source: Instagram

Khaya Dlanga is leaning into his reputation as Anele Mdoda's most chaotic friend, and the internet is living for it. The author and media personality dropped a selfie-style Instagram reel on Friday, 13 November 2026, playfully nodding to the "Preparing for my Netflix Documentary" trend, and everyone immediately knew exactly which scandal he was confessing to.

The wedding photo drama, revisited

The reel, filmed from a couch in front of a gallery wall of framed art, leans into the viral confessional format where creators sit down as though about to deliver a serious tell-all, only to roast themselves over something completely absurd. For Dlanga, the subject was obvious — his now-legendary habit of posting images from Anele and Bonelela "Buzza" James' private celebrations without permission.

It started back in 2025, when Dlanga leaked pictures from Anele and Buzza's lobola celebration following their lavish Xhosa-inspired private ceremony. Fans were furious, but Dlanga was unbothered, continuing to share more content after the couple publicly confirmed their union. During a conversation on Anele and The Club on 947, he said he genuinely had no idea the pictures were off-limits, and admitted feeling bad after eventually deleting the post.

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Then history repeated itself. On 9 November 2026, just days before Stars & Vows landed on Netflix, Dlanga posted photos from the couple's actual white wedding on X, giving the public their first peek at the ceremony before the streaming platform had a chance to build its own moment. Whether intentional or not, the timing was… notable.

Watch Khaya Dlanga's Instagram reel that's got everyone talking.

Fans react to Khaya Dlanga's hilarious reel

The reel sent the comments section into full chaos. Here is what people had to say:

@jackdevero wrote:

"And I watched you do it yazi. You had just walked in 😂😭"

@buhle_kim1980 had a different take, actually defending the slip-up:

"Hayi mina l am grateful you did. We need such people who give us a glimpse. Isifuba sakhatywa yidonki 😂😂😂😂😂"

@mihlali_mehlomakulu kept it short: "This is hilarious because it had to be you 🤣🤣🤣"

@hilaryhand could not get past the fact that he was still on the guest list:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I'm surprised they still invited you to the white wedding🤣 you were supposed to watch it with the rest of us!"

@khanyisamabece added:

"Uthi she had to send you your professional pictures this week to prevent further 'mistakes' 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂"

And @laur_amure was not buying the "accidental" framing one bit:

"accidentally cha, i think you posted very intentionally 😭 but looooooooooool"

Khaya Dlanga revisited the Anele Mdoda wedding photo leak in a hilarious video. Image: smwxclips

Source: Instagram

Khaya Dlanga’s essay on Anele's wedding raises questions

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that fans questioned Khaya Dlanga’s interest in Anele Mdoda’s relationship after the author posted a tweet explaining her traditional wedding ceremony.

This was after Dlanga shared pictures and videos of Mdoda’s traditional Xhosa ceremony, while she had not.

Source: Briefly News