Steve Hofmeyr shared a pointed one-word reaction to a post comparing government funding given to Mama Joy versus Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith

The post came days after Tatjana Smith made an emotional announcement that she was switching allegiance to the Netherlands amid financial struggles

Smith, South Africa's most decorated Olympian, cited financial worries, including a prize money dispute with Swimming South Africa, as reasons for her exit

Steve Hofmeyr weighed in on Mama Joy being financed more than Tatjana Smith. Image: Steve Hofmeyr﻿/Facebook, JoyChauke5/X, Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr has weighed in on the controversy surrounding government sports funding, reacting to a post suggesting that super fan Mama Joy received more state funding to attend events than Olympic champion Tatjana Smith received to train. His response? A single word: "Ouch."

Hofmeyr shared the post on Thursday, 12 November 2026, quoting a clip from former Member of Parliament Renaldo "Ngamla" Gouws, who posed the question:

"How is it possible that Mama Joy received more funding from the government to attend events than Tatjana Smith, who is our most decorated Olympian, received for training for the Olympics?"

See the post below:

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Tatjana Smith's tearful farewell to South Africa

The timing of the post struck a nerve because just two days earlier, on Tuesday, 10 November, Smith had been in tears as she announced she was switching her sporting allegiance to the Netherlands. The 29-year-old swimmer, who collected four Olympic breaststroke medals including two golds, cited financial pressures as a key factor in her decision to leave South African representation behind.

Smith initially retired following the Paris 2024 Games, where she claimed gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m. She added those to her Tokyo 2021 haul of 200m gold and 100m silver. She came out of retirement in September 2026 with her eyes set on the 50m breaststroke at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, an event making its Olympic debut. Despite representing the Netherlands going forward, Smith confirmed she will continue living and training in South Africa. Her first appearance under the Dutch flag is expected at the short course World Championships from 1 to 6 December 2026.

A dispute with Swimming South Africa over prize money was among the financial grievances Smith previously spoke about publicly.

Netizens divided on the funding furore

The post drew a range of reactions from X users:

@RiseAgainstEvil said:

"Ouch is right. Priorities."

@TT135910 wrote:

"It looks like BEE requirements and privileges stretch further than just business."

@HappyJ46321561 asked:

"How is this ok?"

@DonSalieri2nd responded to Hofmeyr directly:

"Steve, help her out and fund her. Oh wait, she doesn't need the money. Never mind."

@atwellw947 pushed back, saying:

"Did you also say 'ouch' when Gouws appeared in front of the SAHRC and when he was kicked from Parliament...Do you know that Gouws was summoned for a 2nd time to appear in front of the SAHRC in less than 12 months? Double standards. 😄 and selective."

@xtnaa1 simply noted:

"Strange that."

Steve Hofmeyr weighed in on an allegation that Mama Joy got more funding than Tatjana Smith. Image: Steve Hofmeyr﻿/Facebook, Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Anele Mdoda defends Tatjana Smith

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda fired back at critics who called South Africa's most decorated Olympian Tatjana Smith unpatriotic.

South Africans are divided over Smith's decision, with some backing Anele's defence and others disagreeing.

Source: Briefly News