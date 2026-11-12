Jub Jub shared a teaser for Uyajola 9/9 Season 13 on Instagram, revealing a chaotic confrontation involving a Zimbabwean subject

The clip features a physical altercation and a subject reportedly fleeing toward a departing plane at an airport

Jub Jub's attempt to speak Shona in the teaser caught fans completely off guard and set social media alight

Jub Jub shared a chaotic 'Uyajola 9/9' Season 13 trailer. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub is back and already stirring up chaos before Season 13 of Uyajola 9/9 has even aired its first episode. The host dropped a sizzling teaser on Instagram on Thursday, 12 November 2026, teasing a confrontation that apparently stretches all the way to Zimbabwe.

The 60-second clip is packed with drama, filmed across multiple settings including what appears to be a bedroom with a wardrobe and curtained window, an open grassy field, and strikingly, an airport departure area where a subject appears to bolt towards a plane. Subtitles burn across the screen as tensions escalate and a physical altercation breaks out, setting the tone for what promises to be a volatile season.

Jub Jub attempts Shona in Uyajola 9/9 Season 13

One moment in the teaser that caught viewers off guard was Jub Jub speaking Shona, one of Zimbabwe's official languages. He reportedly attempted to say Nyarara, meaning "shut up," directed at a man who was allegedly caught cheating. The attempted phrase clearly landed with fans, sparking plenty of laughs online.

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Posting the teaser to his Instagram account, Jub Jub captioned it:

"We baaaaaaaaack‼️‼️‼️ on @mojalovetv the show that makes everyone uncomfortable cos we cleaning up don't miss this Sunday 21:00."

Season 13 of the popular reality TV show kicks off on Sunday, 15 November 2026, at 21:00 on Moja Love TV.

Watch the teaser by clicking the link.

Fans react to the Uyajola 9/9 return

The teaser got fans buzzing across social media. Here is what some had to say:

@isaacachumile_futrue_boy said:

"Jub Jub goat 🐐 🙌🏽"

@ntokozomamsie laughed:

"It's nyarara nyarara for me😂😂😂😂"

@lokomotionhun remarked:

"This show is very important 😂people will learn to be loyal"

@6559.nia joked:

"😂😂it'snyarara for me😂😂😂😂🔥🔥oh welcome back ‘Uyajola 9/9’🔥 c'mon @official_jubjub wish you can come in Zimbabwe as well to do this show, and I wish to be part of your team😂😢"

Jub Jub shared the 'Uyajola 9/9' Season 13 trailer. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Uyajola 9/9 accused of hiring actors

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that two women who appeared in an episode of Uyajola 9/9 alleged that they were acting.

The two women who fought for a man made a video in 2024 saying it was not real.

Source: Briefly News