Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Khuliso Mudau has been sidelined since suffering a total Achilles tendon rupture in August

Mudau took to Instagram to share a video of what appears to be a new luxury vehicle, with a caption about his off-pitch lifestyle

The Mercedes-Benz V 300 d the Bafana Bafana star showed off is priced at over R2 million in South Africa Automobile market

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau is using his time on the sidelines to give fans a window into his life away from football, most recently sharing footage of a luxury vehicle on Instagram.

Mudau has been absent from competitive action since August, when he suffered a total rupture of his Achilles tendon. The injury was initially projected to keep the Bafana Bafana international out for around six months, and his recovery is still ongoing.

Mudau's Luxury Ride Turns Heads

Despite the setback, Mudau posted a video on Instagram featuring a white Mercedes-Benz V 300 d, captioned:

"Putting in the work on the pitch so the off-duty drives look like this." He described the vehicle as offering unmatched luxury and space, noting that it was ready for wherever the road leads next.

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The post drew attention from fans and fellow footballers, offering a glimpse into what appears to be a new addition to his personal collection.

How Much Does the V 300 d Cost in South Africa?

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class sits at the premium end of the German manufacturer's people carrier lineup, combining executive comfort with generous cabin space and strong performance credentials.

In South Africa, the V 300 d range starts at over R2 million. The V 300 d Exclusive is listed at approximately R2.35 million on Mercedes-Benz South Africa's current vehicle offerings, placing it firmly in the upper tier of luxury transport.

Mudau remains one of Sundowns' key defensive assets, and his return to fitness will be closely watched as the club's season progresses.

Source: Briefly News