Advocate Dali Mpofu delivered a joint statement on behalf of the Conference of the Left at a media briefing in Boksburg on Thursday

The coalition of left-leaning parties, which collectively received just over 20% of the local government election vote, held a briefing

Mpofu called on progressive parties, including the African National Congress, to unite around demands to reshape the Government of National Unity

MK Party Advocate Dali Mpofu called for the DA and FF Plus to be removed from the GNU. Image: @MkhontoweSizwex

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Advocate Dali Mpofu, speaking on behalf of the Conference of the Left, has called on parties inside the Government of National Unity to push for the removal of the Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus from the arrangement.

Mpofu argued that both parties represent right-wing interests incompatible with the needs of working-class South Africans.

Mpofu delivered the statement at a formal media briefing held in Boksburg on Thursday, 12 November 2026. The statement was made during a briefing of the Conference of the Left, a bloc that brings together the South African Communist Party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, the African Congress for Transformation, the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, the Tanzanian People's Organisation, and several civic and faith-based organisations.

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The bloc collectively secured just over 20% of the popular vote in the most recent local government elections, according to Mpofu, and positions itself as a credible alternative force on the South African left.

He criticised the current GNU's economic direction, stating that high costs of petrol, electricity, food, and municipal services were making life unaffordable for ordinary South Africans while wages stagnated and unemployment continued to climb.

Mpofu also called on councillors aligned with the Conference to transform municipal councils into what he termed "organs of people's power," warning that political support would be measured by delivery to communities rather than by party convenience.

Conference of the Left targets DA and FF Plus

Mpofu was unambiguous in identifying which parties the Conference regards as obstacles to progressive governance.

"The force of the reaction in South Africa, we are not equivocal about them; it's the Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus, and all their satellite right-wing organisations funded by Oppenheimers. So we don't mince our words when we come to that," he said.

The SACP and allied organisations have consistently opposed the ANC's decision to enter government alongside the DA and FF Plus since the GNU's formation following the 2024 general elections.

Marshall Dlamini calls for left-wing unity

Briefly News reported that EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini also addressed a Conference of the Left press briefing on 12 November.

Dlamini said South Africa had no time for 'petty politics' as unemployment, poverty and disease continued to worsen for ordinary citizens.

The Conference of the Left, which includes various political parties, also discussed a strategy around municipal councils and coalition politics.

Source: Briefly News