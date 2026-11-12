SA content creator Lisa Strydom Delport unboxed an R99 Checkers hamper from Baywest Mall to show viewers what the budget bucket contains

The hamper was packed with everyday essentials and pantry staples, from Lucky Star pilchards to Nescafé and White Star maize meal

Lisa encouraged South Africans who can afford it to buy a bucket and donate it to a family in need this Christmas

A local woman unboxed an R99 Checkers hamper to show viewers how much value is packed inside. Image: Lisa Strydom Delport

Source: Facebook

A South African content creator turned a simple shopping trip into a moment of generosity that resonated with thousands online. Lisa Strydom Delport bought an R99 Checkers hamper at Baywest Mall and filmed herself unboxing it on Facebook to find out whether the budget bucket was worth every cent.

Speaking in Afrikaans, Lisa pulled item after item out of the hamper, revealing a surprisingly generous spread of household staples. The bucket contained Colgate toothpaste, Always pads, Mum roll-on, Protex soap, Tea Time teabags, Knorr noodles, Mana chicken soup, Nescafé Classic, instant porridge, Selati sugar, Cerebos salt, a 1 kg bag of White Star instant maize meal, Lucky Star pilchards, baked beans, Koo green peas, 500 g of rice, braai spice, peri-peri sauce, jelly, dried cherries, biscuits, lollipops, yeast and a powdered drink sachet.

A R99 hamper worth far more

Lisa estimated that the contents of the bucket were valued at well over R100, making it a remarkable deal for anyone looking to stretch their budget. Rather than keeping it for herself, she planned to donate the hamper to someone in need and urged viewers who could afford to do so to pick one up and bless a struggling household this festive season. The video quickly gained traction, with many viewers saying it gave them an affordable and practical way to give back during a difficult time of year.

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Watch Lisa unbox the R99 Checkers hamper in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the festive giving idea

The comments section filled up with warmth, gratitude and viewers committing to doing the same:

@Geraldine Frances Pockpas shared:

"Ai, jinne goeie idee om iemand te bless [Oh wow, great idea to bless someone] 🙌🙏."

@Brunehilde Green commented:

"Goeie idee, gaan een koop vir iemand [Good idea, going to buy one for someone]."

@Sharlotte De Bruyn wrote:

"Nice gn, vir my ook een kry dis asome [Nice, get one for me too, it's awesome]."

@Martie Blignaut shared:

"Ek koop elke jaar 2 emmers en gee dit weg [I buy two buckets every year and give them away]."

@Charlene Moore added:

"Wow, ek wens iemand bless my met n emmer hierdie Kersfees want baie van ons gaan regtig niks he nie [Wow, I wish someone would bless me with a bucket this Christmas because many of us are really going to have nothing 🙏]."

@Erica Allies said:

"I'll truly appreciate it; I have kids, but don't care at all."

Other articles about food

A South African shopper left Mzansi in stitches after spotting a quarter pumpkin mistakenly priced at R999.99 at Pick n Pay.

Briefly News reported that a content creator tested the limits of a tight grocery budget by successfully stocking up on household essentials and cleaning supplies at Pick n Pay within a strict R1,500 limit.

reported that a content creator tested the limits of a tight grocery budget by successfully stocking up on household essentials and cleaning supplies at Pick n Pay within a strict R1,500 limit. A cross-border couple sparked widespread debate after comparing Pick n Pay grocery prices between South Africa and Zimbabwe, showing that essential items and treats cost more than double across the border.

Source: Briefly News