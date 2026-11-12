

A video of a cheerful and brave Tumi Maimela waving in a police van surprised South Africans on social media on Thursday, 12 November 2026

Maimela made headlines this week when she claimed that actress Phuti Khomo owes their production company money

South Africans commented on the clip on X and comforted the TV producer

TV producer Tumi Maimela assures family and friends she's 'home safe'

Source: Instagram

TV and film producer Tumi Maimela took to her social media account to assure her close friends and family members that she was okay, following the since-deleted video she made about actress Phuti Khomo.

According to media reports, Khomo opened a case and was issued a protection order against a TV producer, who was arrested this week.

The former Muvhango actress also made headlines this week when her sister defended her on social media following Maimela's allegations.

X user Thee_Cherri shared a clip of the TV producer in a police van on Wednesday, 11 November 2026.

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"Ya ne. Tumi wa batho," (poor Tumi) she captioned the post.

"Mo had that lady arrested today after serving her with a protection order two days ago. Why asa patele (why doesn't she pay) production and people instead of all of this?" she added.

Briefly News contacted Ms Maimela for a comment regarding the police van video on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

South Africans comfort TV producer

@Compaqllow said:

"This is unfair, so she used her connections to get someone arrested instead of paying."

Itu_MIM replied:

"Oh, now the makes sense. O rata attention,ke di protection order tsa eng a sa patele batho."

@KattMnisi wrote:

"Another Nota Baloyi; she’s also getting people arrested."

@real_sinesipho reacted:

"Aybo, why did she get arrested?"

@Thee_Cherri replied:

"For violating a protection order, allegedly within 48 hours, content being that she must delete the videos."

Maimela wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Hey guys. I am home safe. Thank you so much for the support."

TV producer Tumi Maimela assures family and friends she's 'home safe' Phuti Khomo and police van. Image: Tumi_M

Source: Instagram

Actress Phuti Khomo is accused of bleaching her skin: "The elbows"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that beauty queen and former Muvhango actress Phuti Khomo caused a stir on social media on Friday, 30 October 202, with her latest video.

Before-and-after photos of Khomo led social media users to believe that the actress may have bleached her skin.

Netizens accused the beauty queen of having her skin bleached in the latest video, as she appeared darker in an older photo.

Source: Briefly News