Muvhango actress Phuti Khomo has reportedly opened a case against the TV producer who made claims about her online

This comes after a producer revealed that the beauty queen owes their production company money

South Africans recently commented on the producer's claims on social media

Phuti Khomo fights TV producer with the law. Images: PhutiKhomo

Source: Twitter

Former Entangled actress and beauty queen Phuti Khomo has obtained a protection order against the film and TV producer, who reportedly threatened her.

Khomo, who previously trended online for allegedly bleaching her skin, approached her lawyer for assistance this week.

The actress also sparked a debate online when her sister defended her against claims that she owes a production company money and that she's living a double life.

Daily Sun revealed on Thursday, 12 November 2026, that the TV producer was arrested for reportedly breaching a protection order obtained by Khomo.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

This comes after a video circulated online in which claims about an unpaid debt involving the Muvhango actress went viral

The publication adds that Khomo approached the court to apply for a protection order after seeing a video about her. The beauty queen reportedly received calls and messages from people close to the producer, and on Sunday, the woman sent her a threatening message on WhatsApp.

Police confirmed to the publication on Thursday, 12 November 2026, that an arrest was made and a case of contempt of court had been opened.

Social media user MixedRaceUncle previously shared on his X account that Khomo was accused of lightening her skin.

X users react to producer's claims

@byathiii said:

"I don’t know, man, but I still don’t believe those rumours about Phuti Khomo."

@FemaleWeezyYM wrote:

"Something is seriously not adding up with Kefilwe Mabote and Phuti Khomo. Our sisters can’t be staging the soft life."

@nonz_nonie replied:

"Phuti Khomo? Yeah no everyday we are learning that not all that glitters is gold. Damm!"

TV producer in Phuti Khomo's case was arrested. Images: PhutiKhomo

Source: Instagram

Actress Phuti Khomo laughs off skin-bleaching rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that businesswoman and former Entangled actress Phuti Khomo had reacted to rumours that she's bleached her skin.

This comes after social media users compared before-and-after photos of Khomo, who caused a stir on social media on Friday, 30 October 2026, with her latest video.

Fans of the actress commented on her latest clip on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News