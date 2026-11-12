A new video of Nota's 21-year-old girlfriend, Thandolwethu, surfaced online, filmed at an outdoor basketball court

The clip is part of a growing wave of content featuring Thandolwethu that has been circulating since her alleged connection to streamer Siv emerged

Netizens flooded social media with reactions aimed at Nota, who is widely known for his outspoken views on women's behaviour

New Strip Basketball Video of Nota's Girlfriend Thandolwethu Goes Viral in Mzansi

Source: Instagram

A new video featuring Nota Baloyi's girlfriend, Thandolwethu, has set social media alight after footage from what appears to be a "Strip Basketball" challenge began circulating on X. The clip, which was posted on the platform by @chrisexcel102, was filmed outdoors on a public basketball court, surrounded by trees and parked cars, in an amateur style that gave it the feel of a casual social media challenge video.

The on-screen caption "Strip Basketball 🏀" repeats throughout the footage, and a voice in the clip says: "Here we play strip basketball. It's too easy. Strip boy." The lighthearted, flirtatious tone of the content is what made it spread quickly across timelines on 10 November 2026.

Why Nota's Name Is Being Dragged In

The video is the latest in a string of clips involving Thandolwethu that have gone viral since her relationship with music executive Nota became public. The drama first gained traction after footage of a woman believed to be Thandolwethu appeared online alongside content creator and streamer Siv. Siv later hinted at a shared history with Thandolwethu during a separate sit-down with fellow streamers, adding fuel to an already burning conversation.

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Briefly News previously reported that Thandolwethu appeared on Open Chats Podcast Episode 112, where she addressed her alleged connection to Siv. That appearance did little to quiet the noise, and the Strip Basketball clip has now reignited interest in her past online activity.

The irony that many South Africans have seized on is hard to miss: Nota has built a reputation for publicly criticising women and setting strict standards for female behaviour. His relationship with a woman whose online history keeps resurfacing has not gone unnoticed.

Watch the Strip Basketball clip that got everyone talking:

How Mzansi reacted

The clip drew sharp, often witty responses from X users. Here is a selection:

@NginguDemed: "God has a tendency to put us in situations we once judged."

@Despecial01: "For Nota's sake, I was hoping that guy doesn't score more. No brother deserves so much humiliation."

@Mr_LiverpoolX: "The girl is the real baloyi here. Not Nota."

@ValoyiLetl40168: "Worst part is She had the option to take off shoes and socks 1st. She chose otherwise😭😭"

@everythingUnitd: "She was even losing on purpose 😭😭our goat is finished😭💔"

Source: Briefly News