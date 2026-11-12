Italian referee Andrea Piardi has been appointed to oversee the Nations Championship clash between France and South Africa at the Stade de France on 13 November 2026

Piardi previously refereed the chaotic Australia vs Springboks match in Perth, where four yellow cards were issued, and his communication equipment failed

South African supporters on social media have not forgotten Piardi's performance in Perth, with strong opinions surfacing ahead of the France fixture

Italian referee Andrea Piardi is set to take charge of the Nations Championship fixture between France and South Africa at the Stade de France on 13 November 2026, reigniting memories of a turbulent encounter earlier this season.

SA Rugby confirmed the full officiating panel, which includes assistant referees Christophe Ridley of England and Gianluca Gnecchi of Italy, with Matteo Liperini serving as TMO and Andrew Jackson of England as Foul Play Review Officer.

Piardi's Perth Controversy Still Fresh

Piardi last oversaw a Springboks match on 27 September 2026, when Australia defeated South Africa 42-38 at Optus Stadium in Perth. The Wallabies built a 42-17 lead before the game spiralled into disorder, with four Australian players receiving yellow cards in the closing stages, reducing the hosts to 11 men. South Africa scored 21 unanswered points but could not complete the comeback.

The chaos was compounded when Piardi's communication equipment broke down, forcing him to use a personal mobile phone to communicate with the television match official. The incident drew significant criticism from supporters, though officiating analysts at RUCK graded Piardi B-, acknowledging the difficulty of the circumstances he managed.

Reaction on social media was far less measured. One supporter wrote:

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"Congratulations Andrea Piardi, you have just become the worst referee of all time."

Another noted three certainties in life:

"Death. Taxes. Andrea Piardi losing control of a rugby match." A third posted: "Andrea Piardi reffing a Test like he's never seen a rugby ball before."

Not all observers were dismissive. X user @wadesgotit wrote:

"Personally, I like him and think he's an excellent referee. Tonight he was poor, and prob had the worst game of his career - he'll know this. But... we need to help referees and set them up for success. Australia failed at that tonight."

High-Stakes Appointment for Piardi

The France fixture adds further weight to Piardi's growing portfolio. Born in Brescia in 1992, the mechanical engineering graduate took up refereeing at 20 after encouragement from fellow Italian official Gianluca Gnecchi.

He made history in 2024 as the first Italian to referee a men's Six Nations match, overseeing Ireland against Wales, and served as an assistant referee at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He also refereed the second British and Irish Lions Test against Australia in 2025.

Friday's match carries additional significance given South Africa's one-point victory over France in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. With tensions high and memories long, Piardi will once again find himself at the centre of the Springboks' attention.

Source: Briefly News