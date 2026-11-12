The United States International Development Finance Corporation confirmed its attendance at the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town

Major American firms, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and SpaceX/Starlink, are scheduled to participate

The move comes amid diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pretoria, sparking mixed reactions online

The US is sending a delegation, including tech giants, to South Africa for the Africa Tech Festival. Image: InnoLead Consulting Zambia (Facebook)/ Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE — The United States of America is sending a substantial delegation to the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town.

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) held a press call this week to confirm its participation in the summit. DFC Global Head of Business Development Jim Kelly stated that agency officials would attend to advance "trusted digital infrastructure" deals across the continent.

The announcement comes days after Washington announced plans to suspend South Africa's eligibility under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for 2027, as tensions between the two countries escalated.

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The Donald Trump administration also disinvited the South African government from the official G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami in December 2026.

Tech giants heading to Cape Town

A roster of major American technology and enterprise companies is scheduled to attend the festival, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, SpaceX/Starlink, and Zipline.

The festival runs from 17 to 19 November, and the US presence signals continued commercial and strategic engagement with South Africa despite the diplomatic friction that has defined the bilateral relationship in recent months.

Earlier this month, South African embassy staff and private-sector figures also took part in the B20 USA Summit in Washington, D.C., held from 9–11 November 2026. Ambassador to the United States Roelf Meyer confirmed that embassy members attended alongside business delegates.

Prominent South African private-sector figures were also present, including Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) CEO Khulekani Mathe and Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala. Standard Bank co-hosted a dialogue with the US Chamber's US-Africa Business Centre, centred on reducing Africa's cost of capital.

South Africa's access to the B20 platform was preserved because the US Chamber of Commerce, rather than the US government, organised the private-sector forum.

How did South Africans react?

The dual dynamic drew mixed reactions on social media.

@manenpaza observed:

"Boycott the G20, but still send a big delegation to Cape Town. So much for the rupture. This relationship is being renegotiated, not torched."

@johnsedibe questioned the consistency, writing:

"What does America really want? They must choose if they like or hate us. They can't have it both ways."

@mageba_sthembz directed a comment at the South African government:

"This is SA's opportunity to disinvite the US; just to drive the point that we can't be bullied."

@Modisanecharles added:

"Trump didn't want us in the G8; why do we have to allow them to come here?"

@AgorasNexus stated:

"They’re too proud to admit they were duped. South Africa welcomes them."

Leo Bozell pitches mineral deal between US and SA

Briefly News reported that US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III discussed mining investment opportunities within South Africa.

Bozell explained how the US would be able to work with South Africa in a mutually beneficial way, unlike how China operates.

The video, posted by the US Embassy in South Africa, sparked a divided reaction from South Africans online.

Source: Briefly News