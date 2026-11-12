Veteran actress Irma P. Hall, best known for playing Big Mama Jo in Soul Food , has passed away

Hall's daughter paid tribute to her mother, sharing a heartfelt reflection on a life spent teaching others both in and out of the classroom

Before her nearly five-decade Hollywood career, Hall spent over 20 years teaching English in Dallas public schools

'Soul Food' actress Irma P. Hall has passed away. Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hollywood is in mourning after the passing of Irma P. Hall, the celebrated actress whose warm and commanding screen presence made her one of cinema's most treasured character performers. She died peacefully on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, in Dallas, surrounded by her family. She was 91.

Her death was confirmed in a press statement released the following day. In it, her family described a woman whose gifts extended far beyond the screen.

"Irma P. Hall was a beloved actress, author, poet, educator, and public speaker whose contributions touched countless lives throughout her remarkable career. Her legacy of talent, dedication, and compassion will continue to inspire generations to come."

Her daughter, Irma Hall Crayton, offered perhaps the most moving reflection on what her mother represented.

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"She started as a teacher in the classroom but ended up being a teacher to the world," Crayton said. "My mom used to always say, 'To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world.' And she was just that to many people."

'Soul Food' actress Irma P. Hall's daughter shared a touching tribute following her passing. Image: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

From the classroom to the silver screen

Born Irma Dolores Player on 3 June 1935 in Beaumont, Texas, Hall grew up in Chicago before returning south to study at Texas College. She spent more than two decades teaching English and foreign languages in Dallas public schools before her acting career ever began.

Her path into film came about almost by chance. Actor and director Raymond St. Jacques caught her performing at a Dallas poetry reading and was so struck by her presence that he cast her in the 1973 film Book of Numbers. That unexpected debut opened the door to a career spanning nearly 50 years.

A career defined by memorable roles

Hall's most iconic role came in the 1997 drama Soul Food, where she played Big Mama Jo, the warm-hearted matriarch holding a family together. The performance earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and she later reprised the character for the television series adaptation.

In 2004, she starred alongside Tom Hanks in the Coen brothers' remake of The Ladykillers, a turn that brought her a prestigious Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Her broader filmography includes Collateral, Patch Adams, Beloved, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, A Family Thing, and Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns, among many others.

Irma P. Hall earned an NAACP Image Award for her role as Big Mama Jo on 'Soul Food.' Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A community pillar in Dallas

Off screen, Hall remained deeply committed to her roots. She co-founded the Dallas Minority Repertory Theatre and in 2015 was honoured with the establishment of the Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Awards. She was also an active church mother and mentor at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church.

Her family has asked for privacy during their time of grief and confirmed that details regarding her funeral and memorial services will be shared at a later date.

Irma P. Hall made an impact both on and off screen. Image: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Stacy Keach passes away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into the death of another iconic actor, Stacy Keach.

Best known for his role as hardboiled private detective Mike Hammer, Keach died at his home after a long illness, as confirmed by his widow.

Source: Briefly News