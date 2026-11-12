‘Soul Food’ Actress Irma P. Hall Dies at 91, Big Mama Jo’s Legacy Lives on
- Veteran actress Irma P. Hall, best known for playing Big Mama Jo in Soul Food, has passed away
- Hall's daughter paid tribute to her mother, sharing a heartfelt reflection on a life spent teaching others both in and out of the classroom
- Before her nearly five-decade Hollywood career, Hall spent over 20 years teaching English in Dallas public schools
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Hollywood is in mourning after the passing of Irma P. Hall, the celebrated actress whose warm and commanding screen presence made her one of cinema's most treasured character performers. She died peacefully on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, in Dallas, surrounded by her family. She was 91.
Her death was confirmed in a press statement released the following day. In it, her family described a woman whose gifts extended far beyond the screen.
"Irma P. Hall was a beloved actress, author, poet, educator, and public speaker whose contributions touched countless lives throughout her remarkable career. Her legacy of talent, dedication, and compassion will continue to inspire generations to come."
Her daughter, Irma Hall Crayton, offered perhaps the most moving reflection on what her mother represented.
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"She started as a teacher in the classroom but ended up being a teacher to the world," Crayton said. "My mom used to always say, 'To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world.' And she was just that to many people."
From the classroom to the silver screen
Born Irma Dolores Player on 3 June 1935 in Beaumont, Texas, Hall grew up in Chicago before returning south to study at Texas College. She spent more than two decades teaching English and foreign languages in Dallas public schools before her acting career ever began.
Her path into film came about almost by chance. Actor and director Raymond St. Jacques caught her performing at a Dallas poetry reading and was so struck by her presence that he cast her in the 1973 film Book of Numbers. That unexpected debut opened the door to a career spanning nearly 50 years.
A career defined by memorable roles
Hall's most iconic role came in the 1997 drama Soul Food, where she played Big Mama Jo, the warm-hearted matriarch holding a family together. The performance earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and she later reprised the character for the television series adaptation.
In 2004, she starred alongside Tom Hanks in the Coen brothers' remake of The Ladykillers, a turn that brought her a prestigious Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Her broader filmography includes Collateral, Patch Adams, Beloved, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, A Family Thing, and Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns, among many others.
A community pillar in Dallas
Off screen, Hall remained deeply committed to her roots. She co-founded the Dallas Minority Repertory Theatre and in 2015 was honoured with the establishment of the Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Awards. She was also an active church mother and mentor at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church.
Her family has asked for privacy during their time of grief and confirmed that details regarding her funeral and memorial services will be shared at a later date.
Stacy Keach passes away
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into the death of another iconic actor, Stacy Keach.
Best known for his role as hardboiled private detective Mike Hammer, Keach died at his home after a long illness, as confirmed by his widow.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za