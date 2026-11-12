Donovan Marx walked out of hospital two weeks after being brutally attacked at his home in Ventersdorp

A video shared by farm activist Petrus Phakamile Sito showed a smiling Donovan being escorted out by nurses

Thousands of South Africans who followed his recovery reacted with emotion at seeing him on his feet again

A smiling Donovan Marx has been dischaed from hospital. Images: Ian Cameron/ Fcebook

Source: Facebook

NORTH WEST - North West farmer Donovan Marx has been discharged from hospital, two weeks after a brutal attack at his home in Ventersdorp left thousands of people around the world praying for his survival.

Farm activist Petrus Phakamile Sito shared a video of the moment Donovan walked out of hospital, flanked by nurses and wearing a wide smile. He appeared cheerful and in good spirits, a sight that brought enormous relief to those who had followed his recovery closely.

Earlier in the week, Donovan's wife, Louise, and other family members shared a recovery update that credited the progress to a miracle. They expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support they had received during one of the most difficult periods of their lives.

Supporters rally ahead of court appearance

As Donovan's condition improved, attention shifted to the legal process against those accused in connection with the attack. Sito called on supporters to gather outside the Ventersdorp police station on Thursday evening, 12 November 2026, for a vigil before the suspects' expected court appearance the following day.

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Sito also made the community's position on bail clear.

"We do not agree with the bail application that will be heard on Friday 13 November 2026 before the Ventersdorp court in North-West in the Donovan Marx hearing," he wrote on Facebook.

See Facebook video here:

Mzansi celebrates his recovery

The video of Donovan leaving hospital drew an outpouring of emotion from South Africans online.

Betty O'Reilly celebrated the news, writing:

"Wow Donovan is out of hospital that is brilliant news.Thank you Jesus Christ,all the glory! hallelujah! We are all overjoyed at what the Lord has done."

Lloyd Murugan commented:

"The smile on his face is a breath of fresh air. May he get well soon."

Natasha Malherbe said:

"This is just a miracle! I cannot fight the tears. Your willpower to live, your faith and your true SA grit has seen you walk out in less than three weeks. Unreal."

Janet Butler remarked:

"Take care. Nice to see you on your feet! Rest up now."

Allison Frauenstein stated:

"Such a wonderful scene and so happt that he is going home to heal surrounded by family"

For the many people who spent two weeks watching and waiting, seeing Donovan Marx walk out of hospital smiling was a moment of genuine hope.

Suspects in farm attack appear in court

Briefly News reported that the four men accused of attacking farmer Donovan Marx appeared before the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. The four accused are Phindile Nomngcayi (30), Thomas Motlhangtlhong (27), Mothoka Godfrey Mathipa (56) and Mokhema Maishoanne (53). They face charges of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault, and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Source: Briefly News