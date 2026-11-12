Orania residents held a community procession on 11 November 2026 for White Cross Day

The march ended at Orania's white cross, where the community paid tribute to those killed in the Freedom Wars and farm attacks

Footage of the procession posted by Frans de Klerk of the Orania Beweging drew strong reactions online

Orania residents' procession. Image: Frans de Klerk - Orania Beweging

Source: Facebook

Orania residents took to the streets on 11 November 2026 to mark White Cross Day, a day of remembrance dedicated to those who died in the Freedom Wars and those killed in farm attacks.

Footage shared by Frans de Klerk of the Orania Beweging on Facebook captured the procession moving through a tree-lined street past a church with a tall white spire. Flag-bearers dressed in khaki uniforms led the march, accompanied by a drumming band. Behind them, residents of all ages walked together in what observers described as a festive yet solemn display of community solidarity.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the procession made its way to Orania's white cross, where the community gathered to pay their respects. Flower wreaths and white crosses were carried during the march in 38-degree heat.

White Cross Day in Orania

The 11th of November holds particular significance in Orania, where it is observed annually as White Cross Day. The occasion brings the town together to remember both those who fell during the Freedom Wars and the ongoing victims of farm attacks, an issue that continues to draw attention and debate across South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the march

South Africans shared their views in the comments:

Elna Bosman wrote:

"It was a beautiful sight to watch. In the midst of 38-degree heat, everyone was excited and eager to walk for a noble cause. Beautiful flags, flower wreaths, white crosses, rhythmic drums, big and small, old and young. Thank you Orania."

Carole Knight commented:

"Respect for Orania 💕"

Margaret Vd Berg said:

"Respek" (Respect)

Gerrie De Bruyn added:

"Proud nation Orania"

Ian Teek wrote:

"Hitler's Storm Troopers... Looks like ANC just got a SLAP.. as soon as possible the Sun will shine again in South Africa" (originally in Afrikaans)

More Briefly News stories on Orania

A South African khaki dancer went viral after performing high kicks and squat drops with a beer bottle in hand, leaving viewers impressed by his balance and energy.

One EFF vote appeared in Orania again during the local elections, sparking online jokes and theories about the mystery voter behind the ballot in South Africa.

A South African comedian reacts to Orania’s lone EFF vote, sparking laughter online as locals speculate about the mystery voter behind the recurring ballot.

Source: Briefly News