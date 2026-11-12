Former Springbok lock Mark Andrews drew a striking comparison between Siya Kolisi and 1995 World Cup-winning captain Francois Pienaar

Kolisi is set to lead the Springboks for the 77th time against France on Friday, closing in on John Smit's record of 83 appearances as captain

The South African rugby legend revealed what struck him about Kolisi during their very first meeting at a Springbok jersey handover ceremony

Former Springbok lock Mark Andrews has compared Siya Kolisi to Rugby World Cup-winning captain Francois Pienaar, citing the two leaders' rare ability to unite a squad and forge a cohesive team identity.

Andrews made the remarks on the Big Men Talking podcast ahead of Friday's Test match against France, in which Kolisi will lead South Africa for the 77th time. That milestone moves the flanker closer to John Smit's record of 83 Test appearances as Springbok captain. Smit guided the side to the 2007 Rugby World Cup title and a historic series win over the British and Irish Lions in 2009.

Andrews on what Kolisi and Pienaar share

According to Andrews, the parallels between Kolisi and Pienaar are rooted in leadership character rather than playing style. Pienaar provided exactly the kind of unifying force South Africa needed during the 1995 World Cup campaign, and Andrews believes Kolisi has fulfilled the same role for the current generation of Springboks.

The former lock also pointed to Kolisi's on-field contributions during the recent series against the All Blacks, specifically his ball carries and defensive work, as proof that the captain consistently silences his critics through performance.

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A first meeting that left a lasting impression

Andrews also recalled his first encounter with Kolisi at a Springbok jersey handover ceremony, held shortly after the flanker was appointed captain. What stood out immediately, Andrews said, was the respect Kolisi showed towards senior players and the humility he displayed throughout the occasion.

When Kolisi rose to address those present, he expressed genuine appreciation for Andrews' involvement in the ceremony. That interaction persuaded Andrews that Kolisi's qualities extended well beyond rugby ability.

A legacy built on two World Cups

Kolisi has captained the Springboks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023, cementing his place among the most successful leaders in South African rugby history.

For Andrews, the comparison with Pienaar reflects something deeper than trophy counts; it speaks to Kolisi's capacity to inspire those around him and hold a diverse group of players together under a common purpose.

Source: Briefly News