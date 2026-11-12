MaCele Mseleku called a special meeting with Lwandle's fiancée, Khwezi Mazibuko, after DNA results raised questions about the paternity of Khwezi's child

Lwandle and Khwezi have been keeping a major secret about how their child was conceived, which MaCele remains unaware of

Khwezi was left heartbroken after Lwandle failed to come to her defence during the heated confrontation on Izingane Zes'thembu

Lwandle Mseleku Stays Silent as MaCele Attacks Fiancée Khwezi Over DNA Test Results

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku's son Lwandle found himself at the centre of a storm on the latest episode of Izingane Zes'thembu, after staying quiet while his mother laid into his fiancée, Khwezi Mazibuko, over a DNA test that pointed to another man as the father of Khwezi's child.

What MaCele Mseleku does not know, however, is that Lwandle and Khwezi have reportedly been concealing a significant truth: the child was conceived through intrauterine insemination (IUI), not through a natural pregnancy. MaCele has dismissed any such explanation, believing Khwezi was impregnated by another man.

MaCele Draws a Hard Line

The drama played out on Wednesday night's episode, which aired on Mzansi Magic, when MaCele requested a sit-down with Khwezi to make her position crystal clear. Far from mincing her words, she told Khwezi that the engagement belonged wherever the proposal had taken place and would not extend into her family homes.

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"I told him that whenever he proposed to you, it means you will be a wife for that place. I'm not getting involved in your relationship. Even if you date, I don't care and I don't have any issues with you," MaCele said. "I'm not stopping you from whatever you are doing, but not in Umzumbe and not in Sea Park. Not Entwentweni and not Ezingolweni. Your proposal belongs to where you proposed to each other, and it will end there."

The blunt declaration left Khwezi visibly shaken, but what cut even deeper was the person who chose to remain silent throughout the whole ordeal.

Khwezi Left to Fight Alone

Throughout the confrontation, Lwandle did not step in to challenge his mother or offer any defence of his partner, a moment that Khwezi found devastating. She had clearly expected him to stand by her side regardless of the pressure from his family.

"I thought I had a man who was going to be with me against all odds, but Lwandle showed me that no, I'm on my own," Khwezi said.

Her words captured the painful reality of a woman caught between a family that has turned its back on her and a partner who chose not to push back. With the secret of the IUI procedure still under wraps from MaCele, the divide between Khwezi and the Mseleku family looks set to deepen further in the episodes ahead.

Source: Briefly News