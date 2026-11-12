SARS has made the online Traveller Declaration mandatory for anyone entering or leaving South Africa, with the rule having taken effect on 1 July 2026

Travellers must submit the declaration no more than 24 hours before crossing the border, using official SARS channels at no cost

SARS warned that third-party providers charging fees for the service have no affiliation with the revenue authority

The traveller declaration will be mandatory for everyone crossing SA's borders. Image: Anadolu and AJ_Watt

Source: Getty Images

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is reminding travellers that a new mandatory rule now applies to anyone crossing South Africa's borders. As of 1 July 2026, all travellers must submit an online Traveller Declaration within 24 hours before they travel.

The declaration is processed through the South African Traveller Management System (SATMS), either via the SARS website or the SATMS MobiApp. SARS has confirmed the service is completely free of charge through its official channels.

SARS warns about paid declaration help. Image: Hein van Tonder

Source: Getty Images

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Watch out for unofficial fee charges

SARS has flagged a growing concern: independent third-party providers are reportedly charging travellers to help complete the declaration on their behalf. While SARS has not prohibited travellers from using these services, it made clear that such providers have no affiliation with SARS and that any fees they charge are not SARS fees. Using a third-party provider is entirely optional.

The declaration system was first trialled in 2022 on a voluntary basis. It is now compulsory, though SARS has built in limited exceptions for cases involving a system failure, lack of internet access, or another reasonable ground. In such situations, travellers can complete a paper declaration and receive assistance at the port of entry. SARS stressed, however, that this option is reserved for genuine edge cases.

What happens if you skip the form

Travellers who arrive without completing the declaration will not be turned away at the border. Instead, SARS Customs officials will direct them to self-service terminals to complete the process on the spot. The catch is that this could cause travel delays, and port authorities will not be held responsible for any time lost as a result.

SARS explained that the 24-hour window gives it enough time to carry out risk assessments and traveller processing activities ahead of arrivals and departures. SARS said:

"The 24-hour submission window seeks to balance traveller convenience, data accuracy, and operational requirements."

At present, declarations can be submitted at any point within that window.

SARS said it is monitoring how the system performs and is open to feedback, but has no current plans to extend the submission window beyond 24 hours. Any future adjustments, it added, would be communicated through proper governance and consultation processes.

The push towards the online system is part of a broader effort by SARS to strengthen data integration and improve monitoring of cross-border activity.

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Source: Briefly News