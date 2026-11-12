South Africa's most decorated Olympian, Tatjana Smith, broke down in tears when she announced on Instagram that she was switching allegiance to the Netherlands on 10 November 2026

Sports presenter Thomas Mlambo called out Swimming South Africa over the saga, sparking a wave of criticism aimed at superfan Mama Joy Chauke

Mama Joy responded to the backlash with a candid admission that left social media users talking

Mama Joy spoke out after being dragged into Tatjana Smith's Netherlands switch. Image: JoyChauke5/X, Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Africa is still reeling from the news that Tatjana Smith, the country's most decorated Olympian, has switched her sporting allegiance to the Netherlands, and superfan Mama Joy Chauke has found herself at the centre of the fallout.

Smith, 29, was visibly emotional when she made the announcement on 10 November 2026. The breaststroke queen won four Olympic medals across the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games, claiming gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m at Tokyo, then reversing that haul with 100m gold and 200m silver in Paris. She retired after Paris but came out of retirement in September, hoping to compete in the 50m breaststroke when the event makes its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Financial disputes with Swimming South Africa, including a row over prize money, had already soured her relationship with the federation before this latest move.

Sports broadcaster Thomas Mlambo did not mince his words on X, posting:

"Swimming South Africa let the country down. What a mess."

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Mama Joy responds to backlash

The backlash quickly turned towards Mama Joy, the colourful superfan who became a fixture at Springbok rugby matches and drew sharp criticism for the resources reportedly spent on her travel to games. Replying to Mlambo's post, X user @FredrickCochra2 drew a pointed contrast between how Smith was treated and how the superfan was celebrated:

"Can you imagine — a whole Olympic Gold Medallist had to resort to this. Many of those insulting her defended the millions spent on the so-called Super Fans — I wonder if Mama Joy knows the difference between a ruck and a maul."

One reply from @BabuKatang99677 quipped:

"Probably not, but def knows the difference between premium economy and Business class travel 😳😳."

Then Mama Joy herself weighed in. Her reply to the question of whether she knows the difference between a ruck and a maul was simply:

"I don't know."

See the response below:

The admission, brief as it was, became the talking point of the thread and drew fresh attention to the broader debate about where South African sports funding priorities truly lie.

Smith, who will continue to live and train in South Africa despite now competing under a Dutch flag, is set to make her Netherlands debut at the short-course World Championships, scheduled from 1 to 6 December 2026. She also holds four world and Commonwealth gold medals won between 2018 and 2023, cementing her status as one of the finest swimmers the continent has ever produced.

Mama Joy responded to criticism after Tatjana Smith ditched South Africa for the Netherlands. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Anele Mdoda defends Tatjana Smith

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that broadcaster Anele Mdoda fired back at critics who called South Africa's most decorated Olympian, Tatjana Smith, unpatriotic.

South Africans were divided over Smith's decision, with some backing Anele's defence and others disagreeing.

Source: Briefly News