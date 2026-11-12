Springboks legend Victor Matfield weighed in on Rassie Erasmus's selection approach during the November series

Erasmus named a similarly strong squad for the France clash after fielding his best side against Italy, leaving six uncapped players unused

Matfield suggested the Springboks coach may have changed his stance on the Nations Championship's importance

Springboks legend Victor Matfield believes Rassie Erasmus has quietly elevated the Nations Championship on his list of priorities, pointing to the head coach's decision to field his strongest available squad in back-to-back November fixtures.

Erasmus raised eyebrows by naming a full-strength side for the opening match against Italy in Turin, despite it being regarded as the most straightforward of the four November tests. Six uncapped players in the travelling squad were given no opportunity to feature, either in the starting XV or off the bench. He then followed up with an equally formidable selection for Friday's clash against France.

Matfield Sees a Shift in Erasmus's Thinking

The selections prompted All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan to question publicly whether Erasmus genuinely cares about winning the Nations Championship trophy, given the coach's previous statements suggesting the competition ranked lower on his agenda.

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Matfield responded directly on the Rugby Rivals podcast, saying: "It looks like he does. I thought against Italy he would pick more youngsters, or even on the bench, but he went out with his strongest side."

The former Springboks lock added that Erasmus appeared to have drawn lessons from the tour to Australia, where younger players were exposed to the squad environment without necessarily getting game time. "There are a lot of youngsters there that haven't been in the squad so for them it's more about getting to know the culture, getting to be part of it," Matfield said.

He suggested the uncapped players are unlikely to feature as long as the Boks remain in contention. "I don't think we will see a lot of the youngsters get an opportunity, as long as we win," Matfield said, noting that defeats could open the door for fringe players to earn minutes.

Boks Need Four Consecutive Wins

Matfield drew a direct parallel between what the Nations Championship demands and the pressure of a Rugby World Cup knockout run.

"We need to win four games in a row and that's pretty much like you have to do in a World Cup," he said. "From a quarter-final onwards, you have to win three or four big games in a row."

South Africa would likely need victories over both France and Ireland to reach the Nations Championship final. While New Zealand's results against Wales and England could affect the standings, the All Blacks under new head coach Dave Rennie have performed strongly in 2026 and are expected to advance.

France, however, could prove a stern test for the Springboks, though several injury absences in the French camp may work in South Africa's favour.

Source: Briefly News