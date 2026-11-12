South African influencer Matshidiso Matilda posted confident new photos on Facebook on 12 November 2026 amid her marriage drama

Matshidiso confirmed that her husband, Kevin Shai, changed his Facebook status to single, amid claims that outside interference wrecked the marriage

The drama follows a viral leaked video scandal in August 2026 that thrust the lifestyle influencer into the public spotlight

South African lifestyle and fashion influencer Matshidiso Matilda posted bold new photos on 12 November 2026, captioning them "Chocolate gaga 🔥🍫" just as speculation about the state of her marriage reached fever pitch online.

Matshidiso Matilda shared an update amid divorce rumours. Image: Matshidiso Matilda / Kevin Shai

Source: Facebook

The images landed at a tense moment. Matshidiso, whose full name is Matshidiso Shai, confirmed publicly that her husband Kevin Shai had changed his Facebook status to single. She also revealed that the two had married in 2025, stunning many followers who had not been aware of the marriage. Despite Kevin's changed status, Matshidiso maintained that he remains her husband.

She said outside interference played a central role in their split, blaming people who got in the way of what she described as a happy union. Following the spread of the video online, Matshidiso issued a public apology to Kevin and their family. Most recently, she went live and addressed divorce rumours, saying he left her, but he is still her husband. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The incident drew massive public attention and placed her personal life under intense scrutiny. See her latest Facebook post that she shared amid speculation about her marriage:

Mzansi reacts to Matshidiso's latest post

South Africans had plenty to say on Facebook:

Surprise Hlophe wrote:

"Morning my love ❤😍"

Godfrey Moropa said:

"Yes cute 😍"

Nomalanga Tabuleng commented:

"I love u soo much, Matshidiso. Despite everything you are doing to Kevin, maybe u have ur own reasons. Just know that you are my role model"

Chifundo Issah added:

"Exactly my point"

Mc August noted:

"Kevin moved on 👌"

Jonathan Mararahanda wrote:

"Single and searching again."

Other Briefly News stories about Matshidiso Matilda's saga

A clip of Matshidiso’s husband, Kevin Shai, returning from an American Swiss jewellery store after purchasing a same-day replacement for her misplaced wedding ring resurfaced on social media right in the middle of the renewed TikTok livestream backlash.

Pushing forward with her entertainment career despite ongoing personal controversy, Matshidiso announced on Instagram that she has been booked to perform at the 9th annual Masculine One Man Show at Masilo’s Place in Botlokwa, Limpopo, on 29 December 2026.

at Masilo’s Place in Botlokwa, Limpopo, on 29 December 2026. Dancer Limpopo Boy hit back at social media critics after Matshidiso Matilda unexpectedly joined his TikTok livestream and greeted him with "Thobela, Papa, lekae?", reigniting public debate months after their viral leaked tape scandal.

Source: Briefly News