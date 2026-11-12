A former housekeeper filed a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles County Superior Court on 5 November 2026

Dinora Amaya alleged she was bitten by one of Jenner's dogs, injured by pepper spray, and trapped in a closet for over an hour

Amaya claimed she was fired in February 2026 shortly after questioning wage practices and reporting her workplace injuries

Kylie Jenner faced another legal challenge after a former housekeeper accused her of retaliation following an alleged dog bite incident. Image: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner's household is at the centre of a growing legal storm after a fourth former staff member took her to court over alleged workplace misconduct, injuries, and unfair dismissal.

Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya filed her complaint on 5 November 2026 at Los Angeles County Superior Court, naming Jenner, her company Kylie Jenner Inc., supervisors Laura Dooley and Itzel Sibrian, and staffing agencies Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services. She is seeking unpaid wages, lost earnings, and both compensatory and punitive damages.

What Amaya alleged

Amaya joined Jenner's household staff in March 2025, earning $40 an hour across a six-day work week. The complaint paints a picture of a hazardous and dismissive working environment.

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On 4 September 2025, Amaya says she was cleaning a laundry room when an unsecured pepper spray canister discharged directly into her face and eyes. Rather than being allowed to seek medical care immediately, she was first directed to complete a report for Jenner's security team. She alleges the resulting symptoms- persistent eye pain, blurred vision, headaches, and light sensitivity- were never properly accommodated by her supervisors.

The following month brought another incident, when one of Jenner's dogs reportedly bit her while she was cleaning its doghouse. Her manager, she claims, offered little support after the attack.

Perhaps the most striking allegation involves Amaya becoming trapped inside Jenner's closet after entering using a security code. According to the complaint, she was stuck inside for over an hour, experienced a panic attack, and called her supervisor for help. The supervisor allegedly told her no one was available to release her and mocked her distress.

Amaya also alleged she was sometimes told to stay out of sight because Jenner preferred not to encounter her during working hours.

The termination

Tensions came to a head over pay. Amaya says she questioned why a fellow housekeeper received mileage reimbursements while she did not, and repeatedly flagged that she was being denied overtime pay. She was dismissed on 6 February 2026, shortly after raising those concerns, a sequence she argues amounts to retaliation.

Jenner's attorney, Michael Rhodes, denied all the allegations and accused the lawyer representing Amaya and other former workers of chasing financial gain through meritless claims. Rhodes confirmed Jenner would fight the lawsuits.

This case follows separate suits from former housekeepers Juana Delgado Soto, who alleged retaliation after requesting time off for her brother's funeral, and Angelica Hernandez Vasquez. A former private chef has also brought employment-related claims. A hearing in the Delgado Soto matter is scheduled for 22 March 2027, while Amaya's case proceeds separately in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Lebo M addressed the lawsuit

Lebo M Productions issued a statement on 20 October 2026 confirming the conclusion of its legal battle with Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

The $27 million lawsuit, filed in California over a joke about The Lion King's opening chant, was withdrawn and dismissed in July 2026.

Source: Briefly News