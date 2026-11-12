Victor Matfield publicly celebrated his wife Monja's new medical aesthetics practice

Monja's LinkedIn profile identified her as a dentist with a BChD qualification from the University of Pretoria

The former Springbok captain and Monja celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in December 2023

Former Springbok captain Victor Matfield has shared a proud moment with his wife, Monja Matfield, as she embarks on a new professional venture.

Victor Matfield has shared a proud moment with his wife, Monja Matfield, as she embarks on a new professional venture. Image: Eamonn McCormack

Source: Getty Images

The rugby legend took to Instagram to celebrate Monja's new medical aesthetics practice, sharing a picture of the couple alongside products displayed on a table.

"Trots op my vroutjie met haar nuwe praktyk," he wrote, which translates to "Proud of my wife with her new practice".

Matfield also tagged the practice's Instagram account, @skinova_medical_aesthetics.

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Who is Victor Matfield's wife, Monja?

While Monja generally maintains a relatively private public profile, her professional background offers some insight into her latest venture.

Her LinkedIn profile identifies her as a dentist and lists a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BChD) qualification from the University of Pretoria, where she studied between 1998 and 2002. The profile also lists five years of clinical experience and 13 years of experience, although the publicly available information does not provide enough detail to establish the precise scope of the latter.

Monja's LinkedIn profile lists Dr Monja Matfield Aesthetics among her professional experience.

As seen in the screenshot from Instagram.

Victor Matfield Celebrates Wife Monja's New Medical Aesthetics Practice

Source: Instagram

Victor Matfield's family life

Victor and Monja have been married for more than 20 years. In December 2023, the former Springbok celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a social media tribute to his wife.

The rugby star wrote:

"20 years of building a life together!!!"

The couple have four children, according to previous reporting by The South African, and have occasionally shared family milestones with their followers.

Victor remains one of South Africa's most celebrated rugby figures, having earned 127 Test caps for the Springboks between 2001 and 2015.

He was part of the team that won the 2007 Rugby World Cup and was named Man of the Match in the final against England.

His latest post, however, put the spotlight on his wife's professional milestone, as he publicly celebrated her new venture. The Springboks legend has, on a couple of moments shared special posts on his daughter Giselle when she went for her matric dance and also when she was stunning like a movie star on Instagram.

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Source: Briefly News