A Montagu school cleaner is expected in court over the alleged assault of a six-year-old boy during a school rugby practice in May 2024

The boy's father says his son, now eight, continues to experience anxiety and needs ongoing psychological counselling

The Western Cape Education Department confirmed that the employee received a final written warning following an internal disciplinary process in September 2024

A school cleaner in the Montagu area is expected to appear in the Montagu Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 12 November 2026, in connection with an alleged assault involving a six-year-old boy during a school rugby practice in May 2024.

A Montagu school cleaner is expected in court over the alleged assault of a six-year-old boy during a school rugby practice in May 2024

Source: Getty Images

More than two years after the alleged incident, the boy, who is now eight, reportedly continues to experience anxiety attacks, with his father claiming that he hides behind his parents whenever he sees the accused in public.

Police spokesperson Thembakazi Mpendukana confirmed that a suspect was arrested on 30 May 2024 following an assault complaint.

The suspect was subsequently released on warning and is expected to make his third court appearance in the matter on Thursday.

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According to the boy's father, Jeanne Marthinus, his son urgently needs psychological counselling, but the family cannot afford to pay for continued treatment.

Father details alleged incident during school rugby practice

Speaking to the Worcester Standard & Breederivier Gazette, Marthinus alleged that the suspect was leading a rugby practice at the school on the day of the incident.

He claimed that during the session, the cleaner grabbed his son by the head, applied pressure with his hands and then allegedly threw the child violently to the ground. Marthinus said his son was left distressed following the alleged incident.

The father claimed that the child subsequently required medical attention after developing a lump on his head and repeatedly complaining of headaches.

He said he reported the matter to Montagu police on the same day. Marthinus further alleged that the accused continued to intimidate his son throughout his Grade 1 school year.

According to the father, the suspect allegedly encouraged other children not to play with the boy and repeatedly stared at him while at school.

He also claimed that the accused continued staring at his son when they encountered him in public, even when the child's parents were present.

The family eventually enrolled the boy at another school. Marthinus believes the alleged incident contributed to his son's academic difficulties. Marthinus said his son had received only two counselling sessions arranged by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

He also claimed that a social worker had left a worksheet with the child approximately a month before the newspaper's report but had not followed up.

The father also believes the school principal should face charges under child-protection legislation, alleging that he failed to act immediately after the incident.

He expressed further concern that the employee accused of assaulting his son was still working at the school.

Montagu School Cleaner Appears in Court Over Alleged Assault of Grade 1 Boy During Rugby Practice

Source: Getty Images

Education Department responds to allegations

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that the employee was formally charged with misconduct following an investigation.

According to Hammond, the internal disciplinary process was concluded, with the employee receiving a final written warning on 12 September 2024.

She emphasised that the department's disciplinary proceedings were separate from any criminal proceedings being handled by the relevant law-enforcement authorities.

Hammond said the department's investigation did not implicate the school principal in any misconduct relating to the handling of the matter.

She added that the principal remained in his position and had formally referred the matter to the Education Labour Relations Council for further handling and guidance. The spokesperson also confirmed that psychosocial support had been provided to the learner.

Montagu rugby player found dead

Briefly News previously reported that Montagu rugby player Lynze Jansen, 26, was found dead at a graveyard in Ashbury, leaving his family and the local community devastated

His father, Warner Jansen, questioned the circumstances surrounding his son's death, saying the family wanted a thorough investigation and answers

Source: Briefly News