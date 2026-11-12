Shauwn MaMkhize shared a lighthearted selfie-style video from inside a car after her SARS court loss

MaMkhize jokingly declared herself homeless and called on everyone she has ever bought a house or car for to return the favour

The video was reposted by Instagram blogger entertainmentsa on Thursday, 12 November 2026, and quickly gained attention online

MaMkhize made a cheeky plea to the people she blessed. Image: kwamammkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize is keeping her spirits high despite the mounting pressure. In a selfie-style video filmed from inside a car, the businesswoman and reality TV star cracked jokes about her current situation, declaring herself "homeless" and calling on everyone she has ever lavished with gifts to now step up and return the favour.

MaMkhize, who is battling the revenue collector over unpaid tax, originally shared the clip on her Instagram Stories before blogger @entertainmentsa reposted it on Thursday, 12 November 2026. The video features an Instagram story caption reading:

"Prada shoes what what, bang bang wins court bid, kuningi 🙈🙈," setting a cheeky, unbothered tone from the start.

MaMkhize calls on those she blessed

The lighthearted message carried a pointed undertone. MaMkhize appeared to be signalling that those who benefited from her generosity over the years, whether through a home, a vehicle, or financial support, now have an obligation to show up for her. She framed it with humour, but the message landed loud and clear for many who watched.

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Watch MaMkhize's viral car video by clicking the link.

SA reacts to MaMkhize's plea to her beneficiaries

Netizens were divided between admiring her resilience and weighing in on the bigger picture. Here is what some had to say:

@tanigusepa said:

"You're brave. i love it, and you'll bounce back keep strong 💪"

@mayjack_sa asked:

"Where is Somgaga? 🤦🏾‍♂️"

@_noxoleeswa offered a broader lesson:

"I'm not saying SARS wasn't going to catch on… But this should be a lesson. Her biggest downfall was the reality show showcasing their lifestyle. That's the problem with us Black people: we want our wealth to be seen for validation. I'm pretty sure she's not the only one with a huge SARS bill. White people too, but they know not to flaunt or go on reality shows deliberately inviting the taxman."

@nobantuzondi kept it short:

"In Zulu we call this 'ukubhuqa'."

@yasmin.valigy zoomed in on her jewellery:

"So we ignoring the fact that she's wearing a pentagram necklace 🥹. A whole satanic symbol 👀"

@csbillion rallied for solidarity:

"I will do that, whether I know her or not, black must support each other, government is an enemy of everyone yet the same government does not give us loans to start business they only know how to take from us arrogantly... this woman has entertained many people it's high time they step up bros and sisters."

@thokozane.daniel was more sceptical:

"Saw her driving a Range Rover, 'Full House ', P530 by Engen garage on Rivonia road... this lady isn't stupid. She probably has assets listed under her sister and other relatives... This SARS ordeal is happening for the 2nd or 3rd time. Akawi."

MaMkhize made a cheeky plea to former beneficiaries. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize's belongings auctioned again

MaMkhize's cheeky plea follows a Briefly News report that SARS is auctioning more than 200 luxury items linked to Shauwn Mkhize as part of efforts to recover unpaid taxes.

Bidding opens on 13 November 2026, with items on display at Mooikloof in Pretoria on 16 and 17 November.

Source: Briefly News