The Football Association of Zambia confirmed Ghampani Lungu sustained a right ankle sprain during the international window

The 28-year-old could miss up to three weeks of action, putting his Carling Knockout Cup semi-final place in serious doubt

Orlando Pirates face additional squad concerns ahead of the Stellenbosch clash after four players received Bafana Bafana call-ups

Orlando Pirates are sweating over the fitness of winger Ghampani Lungu ahead of their Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against Stellenbosch, after the Zambian international picked up an ankle injury during the international break.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) confirmed this week that Lungu sustained a right ankle sprain and has been withdrawn from the Chipolopolo squad for their back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burundi. The recovery window is estimated at between 14 and 21 days, raising serious doubts about his availability for the Cape Town fixture.

"We also have Ghampani Lungu, who has a right ankle sprain that could take about 14-21 days," FAZ said in a statement.

Lungu's Absence a Major Blow for Buccaneers

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The 28-year-old has been one of Pirates' standout performers this season, registering four goals and one assist across 12 appearances. Losing him at this stage of the competition would represent a significant setback for the club as they target a place in a second successive cup final.

Given the projected recovery timeline, Lungu faces an extremely tight race to prove his fitness before the semi-final. His chances of featuring appear slim, and Pirates will likely need to plan around his absence.

More Injury Concerns Mount Ahead of Semi-Final

Lungu's situation is not the only issue troubling the Buccaneers' camp. Four Pirates players have received call-ups to the Bafana Bafana squad for the current international window, adding further risk to the squad's depth. International duty always carries the possibility of additional injuries, and any further setbacks could stretch the available options even thinner ahead of such a high-stakes fixture.

Pirates will be travelling to the Cape to take on Stellenbosch, with both clubs vying for a spot in the final of one of domestic football's most competitive cup competitions.

Source: Briefly News