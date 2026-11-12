England rugby legend Courtney Lawes was rushed to hospital after symptoms he dismissed as flu turned into something far more dangerous

The 37-year-old Sale Sharks flanker described the ordeal as the most pain he had ever experienced in his life

Lawes has since begun recovering but revealed just how close the infection came to causing lasting damage

Courtney Lawes (centre) has opened up about a frightening health scare that kept him in hospital for 10 days. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Courtney Lawes, the former England rugby captain, has opened up about a frightening health scare that left him hospitalised for 10 days after contracting a severe staph infection.

The 37-year-old Sale Sharks flanker had not featured for the club since their match against Glasgow Warriors on 17 October 2026. He has now broken his silence on what turned out to be a potentially life-threatening ordeal.

From flu symptoms to a hospital ward

What began as what Lawes believed were ordinary flu symptoms quickly escalated into something far more alarming. Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby XTRA podcast, he described how his right arm essentially stopped functioning on the drive home after a match.

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"I had flu symptoms but some really bad muscle pains with it. On the way home, my right arm basically stopped working, so really weird symptoms," he said, according to RUCK.

Sale's medical team initially suggested he was likely suffering from the flu. However, his condition deteriorated sharply, with a soaring temperature and severe muscle pain leaving him virtually immobile. His wife eventually convinced him to go to A&E.

Blood tests told a very different story. His infection markers came back "through the roof," and doctors admitted him immediately.

Staph infection diagnosis and the road back

Four days into his hospital stay, Lawes was diagnosed with a Staphylococcus infection that had entered his bloodstream. He believes a foot injury sustained during a match may have been the entry point for the bacteria.

His inflammation markers reached 240, against a normal level of below five. He described the first five days as the most painful of his life. Lawes was candid about how dangerous the situation could have become.

"If you don't get treated in time and it gets to your heart, your lungs or your spine, it can properly f*** you up," he said.

"You can obviously die. I wasn't anywhere near dying, but if it gets to the wrong place it can really harm you."

After 10 days in hospital and a course of intravenous antibiotics, Lawes has begun his recovery and is preparing to return to training, taking things one day at a time.

Lawes won 100 caps for England, represented his country at four Rugby World Cups and captained the side during their 2022 tour of Australia. He had reversed a retirement decision in 2026 to make himself available for England selection once more before this setback interrupted his comeback.

Courtney Lawes and Ellis Genge call for rugby salary transparency

Briefly News previously reported that England internationals Courtney Lawes and Ellis Genge had called for Premiership Rugby clubs to make player salaries public.

The pair argued that greater transparency could help players negotiate fairer contracts and give supporters a better understanding of professional rugby.

Source: Briefly News