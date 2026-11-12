Beauden Barrett will skipper New Zealand for the first time in his 149th Test as the All Blacks face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday

Richie Mo'unga returns at flyhalf after missing several Tests due to a calf injury, in one of eight changes to the starting XV

New Zealand have not lost to Wales since 1953, arriving in Cardiff with 34 consecutive wins over their opponents

Beauden Barrett will captain the All Blacks for the first time when New Zealand face Wales in the Nations Championship on Saturday. Image: Patrick Khachfe

Source: Getty Images

Beauden Barrett will lead New Zealand out as captain for the first time in his 149th Test appearance when the All Blacks take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday in the Nations Championship.

Barrett, 35, takes the armband from rested hooker Codie Taylor. It marks a significant personal milestone for the veteran fullback, who has long been a cornerstone of the All Blacks' backline. Coach Dave Rennie was full of praise for the appointment.

"Beauden brings such valuable experience and is massively respected by us all," Rennie said, according to Kickoff Rugby.

"Captaining the All Blacks in a Test is an honour that I know he doesn't take lightly."

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Mo'unga's return strengthens the lineup

Richie Mo'unga is back at flyhalf after missing a string of matches. He last appeared in the fourth Test against South Africa in Baltimore in September. New Zealand lost the match 43-28, completing a 3-1 series defeat to the world champions. A subsequent calf injury kept him out of the Bledisloe Cup matches against Australia.

Mo'unga's return comes at the expense of Damian McKenzie, who has been rested after a demanding run of fixtures. Across the team, New Zealand have made 10 changes in total to their match-day 23, including two on the bench. Rennie stressed the value of building depth with the Rugby World Cup in Australia next year.

"We have created good depth in this group and there is a lot of competition for places," he said. "We have selected a strong side with 783 caps."

Wales face a steep challenge

Wales head into the fixture with momentum of their own after a 28-21 win over Japan the previous weekend, though coach Steve Tandy acknowledged it was far from their best showing. He recalled flanker Taine Basham in place of injured No. 8 Aaron Wainwright for the clash.

"We have to go up another level this weekend and be more ruthless," Tandy said.

"We have one of the best teams in the world coming. We want to be better and put in an 80-minute performance."

Rennie, for his part, was respectful of the challenge that awaits in Cardiff.

"Wales are a proud rugby nation and building nicely under Steve Tandy," he said.

"We are well aware of the threat they pose and the challenge of playing in front of a passionate crowd at Principality Stadium."

The historical record, however, sits heavily in New Zealand's favour. The All Blacks have beaten Wales in 34 consecutive Tests, their last defeat in the fixture dating back to 1953. With key players kept fresh for next week's clash against England and the Nations Championship finals weekend at Twickenham, the depth of this All Blacks squad will face its own examination in Cardiff.

Beauden Barrett will lead New Zealand for the first time in his 149th Test on Saturday. Image: The RFU Collection

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand team to face Wales

Starting XV: Beauden Barrett (captain), Fehi Fineanganofo, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby, Richie Mo’unga, Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Anton Segner, Josh Lord, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Asafo Aumua and George Bower.

Replacements: George Bell, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Jamie Hannah, Ethan Blackadder, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Kyle Preston and Rieko Ioane.

Nick Mallett spots Springboks influence on All Blacks

Briefly News previously reported that former Springboks coach Nick Mallett believes New Zealand have borrowed important lessons from their recent encounters with South Africa. The All Blacks showed a more physical approach in their 43-21 victory over Scotland, prompting an interesting comparison with Rassie Erasmus' side.

Mallett also raised concerns about Wales ahead of their meeting with New Zealand, suggesting that the Welsh side could struggle against the All Blacks' improved physicality.

Source: Briefly News