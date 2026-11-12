Uncutxtra Magazine nominated six actors from South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana for its 2026 Actor of the Year award

Sdumo Mtshali earned his nomination for his role in The Polygamist, going up against five Nollywood and Ghollywood stars

Voting for the Uncutxtra Award Night 5.0 closes on 1 December 2026, with fans rallying hard behind their favourites

South African actor Sdumo Mtshali landed a nomination alongside Nollywood stars Timini Egbuson and Maurice Sam for the 2026 Uncutxtra Actor of the Year award. Image: Sdumo Mtshali, Maurice Sam

Source: Facebook

South Africa's Sdumo Mtshali is in the mix for one of the most competitive acting awards of the year, with Uncutxtra Magazine dropping its full list of nominees for the Actor of the Year category at its upcoming Award Night 5.0.

The nomination puts Mtshali in direct competition with five other actors from Nigeria and Ghana, in what is shaping up to be a fierce continental showdown. Joining him on the shortlist are Taye Arimoro for his work in Hannah, Jide Awobona for Ikunle, Timini Egbuson for My 30th Wedding, Chris Attoh for Millionaire Until Morning, and Maurice Sam for Half of Both Worlds.

Sdumo's role that has fans talking

Mtshali secured his spot on the list through his performance in The Polygamist, and fans have been vocal about why they believe he deserves the crown. Many commenters have referred to his character, Jonasi, by name, a sign of just how deeply the role landed with audiences across the continent.

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Uncutxtra shared the nominees on Instagram, calling on followers to vote for their favourite before the deadline of 1 December 2026, using a provided voting link.

See post here:

Fans pick their sides

The comment section under the nomination post quickly became a battleground, with supporters of each actor making their case. Here is how the debate played out:

@aj_ofeibea said:

"That polygamist guy deserves it... He really did well. .🙌"

@wayne___austine_ wrote: "

Sdumo is so natural based on this year's role; he killed it."

@tlogomodiri commented:

"S'dumo Mtshali. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🔥🇿🇦"

@emmy_ney_beauty1 added:

"Sdumo mtshall Jonas. 🔥🔥"

@baron___bob threw his weight behind the Nigerian camp:

"Totally for @_timini."

@mwinda__24 declared:

"Voting for @maurice_sam."

@emmanueljnrakomaye backed his pick with:

"Maurice Sam all the way. 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@gakurudinah tried to split the difference:

"Maurice Sam and Sdumo. 🔥"

Taraji P. Henson gave props to Sdumo Mtshali

Taraji P. Henson and Tasha Smith gave a warm shoutout to South African actor Sdumo Mtshali during a Netflix promotional interview.

The two Hollywood stars praised the cast of The Polygamist while promoting Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?

Source: Briefly News