Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie met Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis for coffee

The meeting follows a very public war of words between McKenzie and Hill-Lewis just weeks before the election

South Africans weighed in on the meeting between the pair, sharing mixed reactions to the development

Gayton McKenzie and Geordin Hill-Lewis met for coffee. Image: @GaytonMcK

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE — Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie met Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis for coffee on 12 November 2026, as their respective coalition negotiation teams formally began exploratory talks.

McKenzie shared news of the meeting on X, writing: "I had a great conversation with DA Leader @geordinhl over coffee whilst both our coalition negotiation teams started the process for future talks."

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From public spat to negotiating table

The meeting is notable given the fractious relationship between the two parties heading into the 4 November 2026 local government elections.

Hill-Lewis sparked a public dispute in late October when he posted images of McKenzie alongside Julius Malema and Fadiel Adams in a message implying opposition leaders glorified illegal firearms, while the DA was removing them from Cape Town streets.

McKenzie hit back sharply, accusing Hill-Lewis of being absent from the Cape Flats at night when gang violence was at its worst and alleging that City of Cape Town tenders had benefited gang networks.

McKenzie has also said previously that he "despises" the DA and would only work with them in a coalition if seat numbers left no alternative.

Hung councils create coalition pressure

Despite that friction, arithmetic in several municipalities may force cooperation.

In Prince Albert in the Western Cape, the PA won five of ten seats and is one short of a majority, making a coalition partner essential. In Dawid Kruiper in the Northern Cape, the ANC and DA are deadlocked at 14 seats each out of 33, with the PA holding four seats and the Freedom Front Plus one. McKenzie has publicly ruled out handing the mayorship to the ANC in that municipality, which opens a path for a PA–DA arrangement, potentially with FF+ support.

Across the Western Cape, there are 16 hung councils. The PA finished as a significant vote-getter in several, including George, Matzikama, and Saldanha Bay, giving the party kingmaker leverage in multiple negotiations.

How did South Africans react to the news?

South Africans reacted to the post with scepticism and intrigue.

@tsholux wrote:

"At this point, it looks like you'll do anything to secure your spot, Mr McKenzie. That's just my opinion."

@excalibursghost remarked:

"Cyril is not going to be happy."

@SA_Godfather1 offered a lighter take:

"Love it when politicians just act as normal people."

@I_am_Who_I_aam alleged:

"South Africans are being played here. Ruppert and the Oppenheimers are calling shots here."

@g1nzo was blunter in addressing McKenzie:

"You don't have any leverage to negotiate."

Other stories about the DA and PA

Source: Briefly News