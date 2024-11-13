The popular Moja Love reality TV show Uyajola 9/9 is making headlines again after the ladies said they were acting

In the latest episode, the two women who fought each other for a man earlier that day made a video saying it was not real

Netizens reacted to the shocking video with mixed reactions, with some saying this is no secret while others are calling it a scam

In a shocking exposé, the two women who appeared in Sunday night's episode of the popular Moja Love reality TV show Uyajola 9/9 made a confession that has changed viewers' perceptions of the show.

Is Uyajola 9/9 fake?

Uyajola 9/9 has returned with Jub Jub as the host. In a trending video shared on X (Twitter), the two women who were the highlight of the episode made a video prior to taping, saying it was not real and that they were acting.

They did not mention whether or not they were paid and how much, but this led to the assumption that they were.

@Fresh_Trendz posted the video with the caption:

"'We are acting' Uyajola is a scam."

Mzansi reacts to possibility of Uyajola 9/9 being fake

As expected, the views on this were mixed. Some people even said this is not a shocker as it has been a rumour for some time.

@PriddyUglee said:

"It always thoroughly fascinates me how people don't realise most reality TV is scripted. If you check the credits, they might even list their writers."

@NikeAdi24623 revealed:

"I thought we all knew they acting. All these shows hire actors. Love Back on Mzansi Magic, they had a girl asking for love back from a guy kanti to my surprise, they were actually cousins and got paid to act in that episode."

@Lerato37674561 claimed:

"Yes, they are acting in that clip. But on the episode, they weren't."

@NkosiTheWise laughed:

"If anyone didn’t know this by now the joke is on you 😂"

@SandileKaMsibi questioned:

"They are hustling publicity for their side hustle on TikTok 🤔"

@zeewa2c asked:

"But I've always said, why would Jub Jub be so rude and people allow it. Why have they not hit him?"

@Tasha_B016 observed:

"Or they scammed Uyajola 9/9 just like people would write onto reality shows and lie just to be on the show.. happens all the time."

@VukoNah04 said:

"With the cheating rate so high in South Africa it cannot be acting 😂😂 They are trying to do damage control 😂😂 ,they are embarrassed 😂😂."

@poketams laughed:

"It’s not true they both dumped the guy and decided to be friends. That’s when this plot to redeem their names was birthed 😂😂"

Mall shoppers react to cheating drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Gateway Mall in KZN trended online after an alleged cheating drama.

People ran to the scene to witness the chaos between the two lovers. The clip quickly went viral, with Mzansi commenting to share their thoughts on the dramatic incident, assuming that Jub Jub was shooting.

