A woman took to her TikTok account and shared her concerns over explicit content on television

The lady made an example about Umjolo: The Gone Girl , saying producers can get the message across without too many sexual scenes

The online community reacted to the video, with many agreeing with the woman and sharing their thoughts

A woman took to her TikTok account and called out production houses and producers for creating explicit content.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ndivhuworambau, the woman told producers that they can get their message across without being too explicit. The lady referred to one of Mzansi's movies, Umjolo: The Gone Girl.

In that movie, the TikTok user felt that sexual scenes were too much and too explicit that she thought she was watching one of those adult sites. She added that the movie was giving OnlyFans vibes.

The chat of explicit content has been on the rise. Even when it comes to radio, some listeners complained that relationship topics are being discussed too much even before noon in some radio stations.

Woman complains about explicit content on television

Netizens share similar thoughts

The video gained over 400k views, with many online users applauding and agreeing with her. See the comments below:

@b_blue expressed:

"I blame the Wife✋🏽😩."

@Tumie M 🇿🇦👻 wrote:

"I was literally just telling my man gore yey movies theses days, especially south african productions love love love unnecessary scenes tsa sekese... yoh beauty in black,felt like I shouldn't be there."

@Sammy_Sowazi commented:

"I blame the scene between khanyi Mbau and bhuti omdala on the wife."

@Tshwarelo Kate Bushu said:

"Thank you for your reviews guys now I know I won’t watch it 🤝."

