Uyajola 9/9 fans expressed excitement and relief that the TV show made a return on Sunday, 3 November

Many people were more relieved that Jub Jub returned as the host after it was announced that he resigned

Reacting to the news, Mzansi peeps indulged in the drama and other people's relationship turmoils

Fans of the popular 'Uyajola 9/9' are excited for its return with Jub Jub as the host. Image: official_jubjub

Moja Love's most popular TV show, Uyajola 9/9, has returned. The show made its big return on Sunday, 3 November, 2024.

Jub Jub is back on Uyajola 9/9

Rapper and TV host Jub Jub has returned to our TV screens on Sundays. Back in September, Jub Jub reportedly handed in his immediate resignation following an alleged fallout with Moja Love CEO Aubrey Tau.

Tau allegedly did not hesitate and accepted his resignation with open arms. There were reports that he got paid R500,000; however, during the whole drama, Jub Jub's salary was revealed to be R180,000 per month.

The men later resolved their differences and Jub Jub was back. Phil Mphela announced this, saying: "Jub Jub returns to Moja Love … AGAIN. Jub Jub had tendered his resignation after complaining of verbal and emotional abuse from the channel’s chief executive officer, Aubrey Tau."

Fans excited as Jub Jub returns

Some people were relieved that Jub Jub returned as the host. Following the premiere episode of this new season, Mzansi peeps indulged in drama and other people's relationship turmoil, which landed the show on the trends list.

@DDT_PM joked:

"Not Jub Jub coming back to mess up people’s relationships right before Christmas."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"No one can handle this show better than Jub Jub."

@MetjahTebogo laughed:

"Jub Jub is the perfect person for this job🤣🤣he can handle these people."

Mall shoppers react to cheating drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gateway Mall in KwaZulu-Natal trended on social media after an alleged cheating drama.

Peeps flocked to the scene to try and witness the chaos between two lovers. The clip quickly went viral, with Mzansi commenting to share their thoughts on the dramatic incident.

