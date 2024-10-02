Jub Jub has returned as the host of Uyajola 9/9 on Moja Love after resolving a fallout with CEO Aubrey Tau, which stemmed from leaked emails

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed that Jub Jub had previously resigned, citing verbal and emotional abuse by Tau

Social media users reacted, stating that the show relies heavily on Jub Jub's presence for its popularity

Famous TV presenter and rapper Jub Jub has reportedly returned to host the popular Uyajola 9/9 show on Moja Love. The star left the show after a fallout with the channel's CEO, Aubrey Tau.

Jub Jub and Moja Love CEO bury the hatchet

TV presenter Jub Jub has mended amends with Moja Love after the star tendered his resignation. The controversial media personality reportedly resigned because of the leaked emails from Aubrey Tau, who said some mean things about him.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the star reprised his role as the popular show Uyajola 9/9 apresenter after burying the hatchet with Tau. Part of the post read:

"Jub Jub returns to Moja Love … AGAIN. Jub Jub had tendered his resignation after complaining of verbal and emotional abuse from the channel’s chief executive officer, Aubrey Tau."

SA reacts to Jub Jub's return

Social media users shared thoughts on Jub Jub's return. Many said the star made the show popular, and the people at Moja Love realised that.

@PreshKhodani said:

"Uyajola 99 is nothing without jub jub. Let's be honest."

@realmsabza commented:

"I’m beginning to think this is just a coordinated thing to drive viewership."

@iam_Nicolson added:

"I see the channel realised they need him more than he needs them 😭"

@Merc_05 wrote:

"This is another Ntate Thuso situation. They know that they can't afford to lose Amaswidi. That show would be a flop without him."

@Laklens added:

"I don't think that that show would perform well in terms of ratings without Jub Jub."

@ManyovuG said:

"CEO, Aubrey Tau, needs to relax. Jub jub is a controversial character, and some of us still can't get through what he did in Protea Glen, but he was born for TV...that is indisputable quality he has."

