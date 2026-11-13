Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands brought Swimming South Africa's secret sponsorship deal with Arena back under the spotlight

Smith was fined €46,000 and had her $35,000 prize money withheld after she raced in Speedo gear at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie called Swimming South Africa a disgrace and warned that its current leadership structure would not last long

Swimming South Africa's undisclosed contract with international swimwear brand Arena has come under fresh scrutiny following Tatjana Smith's announcement that she will compete for the Netherlands going forward.

Smith, South Africa's most decorated Olympic athlete, revealed that on the eve of her race at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, she received a message instructing all athletes to wear Arena gear.

As a professional swimmer whose income depended on a personal contract with Speedo, she declined. She had also trained exclusively in Speedo suits and said switching equipment at that moment was not an option.

"New and uncomfortable gear was the last thing I needed to worry about before trying to win a gold medal at the World Championships," she said.

Smith went on to win both gold and silver medals at the event. Rather than recognising her achievements, Swimming South Africa fined her €46,000 (approximately R856,000) and withheld the $35,000 in prize money she had earned.

World Aquatics distributes medal prize money through national federations, and the funds were held back by the organisation.

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Her legal representatives at Hurter Spies Inc. eventually intervened to recover the withheld funds. Smith had previously acknowledged the difficulty of challenging the federation, noting that athletes who engaged legal counsel risked suspension from membership, which would have barred her from competing for South Africa.

Arena contract details remain hidden

Hurter Spies Inc. director Wian Spies confirmed that the firm submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request to obtain the full terms of the Arena agreement, which reportedly includes performance-linked incentives owed to athletes. Swimming South Africa has refused to release the contract, citing sensitive commercial information.

Spies rejected that justification, referencing the AfriForum versus Eskom case as precedent that such grounds do not constitute a valid reason to refuse a PAIA request.

Swimming South Africa spokesperson Mafata Modutoane told Newsday that eligible athletes had received payments linked to the contract, but was unable to provide further details, also citing a non-disclosure clause with the sponsor.

McKenzie calls for leadership overhaul

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie did not hold back in his assessment of the federation. Speaking to Biznews, he described Swimming South Africa as "the worst thing that could have happened to this country," adding that two officials had already been suspended.

McKenzie stated that Smith received all outstanding funds after he took office, saying:

"When I became minister, the first person I honoured was Tatjana Smith, and she received all the money that was due to her."

He added that he was engaged in direct talks with swimming leadership and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) to address the matter.

World Aquatics confirmed Smith's nationality change from South Africa to the Netherlands on 10 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News