South African content creator Nadia Jaftha gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her first wedding outfit in a TikTok video

The custom Ruberto Scholtz creation featured a corset-back white lace mini dress with a dramatic satin ruffled shawl and sweeping train

Fans flooded the comments to congratulate Jaftha and her husband, Reece Meyer, on their wedding milestone

Content creator Nadia Jaftha gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at the first of her three wedding outfits online. Image: @nadiajafta

Source: Instagram

Cape Town digital creator Nadia Jaftha gave her followers a glimpse into one of the beautiful moments of her wedding day on 11 November 2026 in Cape Town. The video, shared on her social media accounts, including her TikTok handle @nadiajaftha, captured the first of three bridal looks she had planned for the occasion and left fans completely overwhelmed.

The video opens inside a glass-domed bridal suite, with Jaftha still in rollers as her glam team works around her. She steps into a custom creation by designer Roberto Scholtz, a fitted corset-back white lace mini dress paired with a billowing satin ruffled shawl and a dramatic, sweeping train. Scholtz himself is seen adjusting the voluminous fabric as the final touches are applied to her hair and makeup.

Nadia Jaftha's bridal moment goes viral

By the time her hair was styled into soft Hollywood waves, Jaftha stepped out onto a wooden deck, beaming, with the wind catching her flowing train behind her. The image was striking, and her followers agreed. The comments section quickly filled with warmth and celebration for Jaftha and her new husband, Reece Meyer. Many fans noted how meaningful it felt to watch her reach this milestone after following her journey for years.

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Watch Nadia Jaftha's first wedding outfit reveal in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the bridal reveal

The reaction from viewers captured something bigger than just admiration for a beautiful outfit. For many, this was a moment years in the making, watching someone they had grown up following online finally step into her own love story.

@JonadeneFortuitu wrote:

"This should be on Top Billing."

@Shanolene said:

"They are already married; she is posting to her fans: congratulations, Mr and Mrs Meyer."

@on_please.charlize shared:

"Omg!!!! It's happening!!! It's carnation day!!! What! Let's go, queen and king 🎉."

@Edith Fortuin commented:

"You look fabulous. Thank you for letting us get to know you 😘."

@Sierra Hotel Whiskey gushed:

"The makeup is angelic, so freaken beautiful OMG 🙌🤩."

@Meelz wrote:

"Watching Nadia from her pranking days with pa (grandpa), now we're here! 😭 It's like watching an older sister I've never met ❤️🌸."

Other wedding-related articles

Briefly News reported that popular content creator and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha tied the knot with her business partner, Reece Meyer, in a private outdoor ceremony in the Western Cape.

reported that popular content creator and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha tied the knot with her business partner, Reece Meyer, in a private outdoor ceremony in the Western Cape. Content creator Nadia Jaftha shared a wedding-day transition video showing her and her bridal squad, including Pearl Thusi and Ntando Rambani, switching from pyjamas into their formal bridal and bridesmaid outfits.

A money-savvy couple pulled off their entire Home Affairs wedding—including outfits, food, and the ceremony—on a R10,000 budget, resisting outside pressure for a lavish party so they could start their marriage debt-free.

Source: Briefly News