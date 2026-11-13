Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga challenged Warrant Officer Phuti Eric Mashala over how the Hawks handled a section 252A entrapment operation

Mashala testified at the Madlanga Commission about a case in which JMPD officer Eric Mphahlele allegedly stole R1.5 million from a businessman during a roadside stop

The commission also heard that investigators were offered R250,000 to make the docket disappear

Justice Madlanga poked holes in a witness's statements. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga challenged a Hawks detective over what he called "a very glaring mistake" after investigators disclosed details of an entrapment operation to a suspect in a R1.5 million Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) theft case.

The rebuke came on Friday, 13 November 2026, while Warrant Officer Phuti Eric Mashala of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) was giving evidence at the Madlanga Commission. Mashala acknowledged the error, saying, "It might be where we made a mistake of telling her."

Madlanga questions investigators' judgement

The commission heard that Mashala and a colleague told a woman connected to an alleged bribe about a planned section 252A entrapment operation under the Criminal Procedure Act, before the operation could be carried out.

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Madlanga questioned the logic of that decision, telling Mashala:

"I don't follow that reasoning at all."

He pointed out that once the woman was informed, "she was not going to go ahead and cooperate," and that those behind the alleged bribe would either withdraw or retain the money.

"It just seems to have been ill-advised of the two of you to have told her about the entrapment," Madlanga said.

Mashala argued that the investigators had believed she was aligned with their goals. Madlanga rejected that explanation, noting that investigators already knew from an earlier meeting that she and another officer had sought a bribe to make a docket disappear.

After Mashala conceded the point, Madlanga pressed further:

"That's a very glaring mistake by Hawks detectives. You are supposed to be a specialised branch of the police, aren't you? I would even say you are supposed to be super detectives, aren't you?"

He added that the disclosure was "defeating the very purpose of what you sought to achieve."

Watch the moment Madlanga questioned Mashala on the entrapment decision:

The R1.5 million roadside stop

Mashala was the first witness called on Friday as the commission turned its attention to allegations of criminality and corruption within the JMPD. The evidence leaders are Advocate Thabang Pooe and Advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube.

According to Mashala's testimony, he was assigned to investigate allegations that JMPD officer Eric Mphahlele stole R1.5 million in cash from a businessman, identified in various reports as Nawazish Ali Raja, during a roadside stop on 12 August 2023. The case was registered at Booysens police station under case number Booysens 196/8/2023.

The businessman, who was travelling with his wife and carrying the cash to purchase stock, allegedly had his vehicle searched by Mphahlele. The officer reportedly moved a black bag containing the cash into a patrol vehicle and instructed the couple to follow him to Johannesburg Central Police Station, before deviating from the route and disappearing with the money.

Mashala also told the commission that he was offered R250,000 to dispose of the docket. Investigators subsequently initiated a section 252A entrapment operation, later alleged to have been compromised when details were shared with a suspect through Captain Matimu Mabunda.

Madlanga reacts to Cat Matlala comment

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s appearance before the Madlanga Commission, where he was asked to review his Section 204 statement overnight.

Matlala said prison staff switch off the lights in his cell, prompting Madlanga to laugh and exclaim, “Oh nkosi yam.” The unexpected exchange quickly drew attention on social media.

Source: Briefly News