Springboks legend Bryan Habana shared his thoughts on what drives Rassie Erasmus' remarkable coaching record with South Africa

Habana traced Erasmus' influence back to his role as a technical analyst during the 2007 Rugby World Cup build-up

The former winger pointed to a specific quality in Erasmus that he believes sets the coach apart from others in world rugby

Springboks legend Bryan Habana has argued that Rassie Erasmus' extraordinary record as South Africa's head coach is not the product of recent genius but of nearly 20 years spent quietly shaping the country's rugby culture from within.

Speaking to former Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar on The Rugby Pod, Habana said the broader public tends to underestimate just how long Erasmus has been embedded in South African rugby structures. His involvement dates back to 2007, when he served as a technical analyst during the build-up to that year's Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus' Path Through South African Rugby

Following that World Cup campaign, Erasmus took on the role of director of rugby at the Stormers, where Habana worked alongside him. He also continued operating within the national structures under former Springbok head coaches Peter de Villiers and Heyneke Meyer, building relationships and institutional knowledge across successive eras of the game.

Habana argued that this extended immersion across different levels of South African rugby gave Erasmus a depth of understanding that few coaches possess. Under his stewardship as head coach, the Springboks have claimed two Rugby World Cups, three Rugby Championship titles and series victories over both the British and Irish Lions and the All Blacks. South Africa are also positioned to compete in the final of the inaugural Nations Championship.

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What Sets Erasmus Apart

Habana identified several qualities he believes underpin the coach's sustained success. Chief among them is Erasmus' ability to align administrators, provincial unions, senior players and age-group talent around a single shared vision, creating a collective environment in which no individual considers himself bigger than the squad.

Habana also pointed to Erasmus' willingness to challenge conventional thinking, introduce unconventional ideas and make unpopular decisions. His psychological approach and comfort with disrupting established structures, even at the cost of upsetting people, were singled out as defining characteristics.

The former winger was emphatic that the Springboks' dominance over the past eight or nine years should not be mistaken for overnight success. In his assessment, it represents the culmination of roughly two decades of deliberate groundwork, during which Erasmus built the relationships, infrastructure and culture that now sustain one of the most successful national rugby teams in the world.

Source: Briefly News