Springboks legend Mark Andrews ranked Rassie Erasmus above Kitch Christie and Jake White as a World Cup-winning coach

Andrews highlighted Erasmus's use of psychological tactics and social media as key traits that separate him from his predecessors

The former lock used South Africa's Nations Championship squad selection against Italy to illustrate Erasmus's long-term mindset

Former Springbok lock Mark Andrews has argued that head coach Rassie Erasmus operates on a level above the country's other Rugby World Cup-winning coaches, citing his mastery of psychological warfare and long-term planning as defining qualities.

Andrews made the remarks on the Big Men Talking podcast ahead of South Africa's Nations Championship fixture against Italy in Turin.

How Christie and White shaped Springboks rugby

Andrews, who was part of Kitch Christie's 1995 World Cup-winning squad at age 23, described Christie as a strict disciplinarian who built his side around physical conditioning and established players, many drawn from Transvaal, now known as the Lions. Players rarely questioned his authority.

Jake White, whom Andrews worked alongside at both the Sharks and in a Springboks advisory capacity during the unbeaten 17-Test run of 1997 and 1998, took a markedly different approach.

Andrews described White as a more dynamic coach who prioritised momentum rugby and encouraged players to think creatively about the game. He noted, however, that White's squad lacked the positional depth that modern international rugby demands given the heavier fixture schedules teams now face.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Erasmus's psychological edge sets him apart

While Andrews recognised the contributions of both predecessors, he reserved his strongest praise for Erasmus, crediting him with elevating coaching into a form of psychological strategy.

According to Andrews, Erasmus's ability to manipulate the narrative around the Springboks through social media and calculated squad selections distinguishes him from every other South African coach. He pointed to the Turin fixture as a case in point, arguing that Erasmus deliberately named an experienced and powerful squad rather than rotate younger players, with the aim of sending a clear message to Italy ahead of their projected World Cup pool encounter.

Andrews's view was that a commanding victory would leave the Italians questioning their capacity to match South Africa when it truly matters.

He also praised Erasmus for restoring the Springboks' physical identity, referencing former England coach Eddie Jones's observations about South Africa's distinctive approach of ceding possession before wearing opponents down through defensive intensity and physicality.

Schoolboy rugby and squad depth

Andrews credited South Africa's schoolboy rugby structures as a vital pipeline of talent, but argued that Erasmus deserves recognition for converting that raw potential into sustained international success by integrating younger players into Test environments early.

Andrews concluded that Erasmus's legacy may ultimately rest less on technical coaching and more on his unprecedented ability to conduct psychological campaigns against referees, opposition coaches and rival players alike, an area, he suggested, that future accounts of South African rugby will examine closely.

Source: Briefly News