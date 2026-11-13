A Nigerian TikToker filmed himself on the Apo to Karshi Road in Abuja, joking that locals no longer need to travel to Cape Town

The creator praised the scenic mountain road but urged visitors to stay safe and avoid exploring dangerous, rocky and secluded areas

South Africans flooded the comments with photos of their own roads, refusing to let the comparison slide without a response

A Nigerian TikToker is making people laugh and think at the same time. In a video posted in November 2026, @famousceeboy219 filmed himself driving along the Apo to Karshi Road in Abuja, joking that Nigerians no longer need a flight to Cape Town.

A man in Nigeria shows a road named Cape Town in Abuja. Image: @famousceeboy219

Source: TikTok

The selfie-style vlog, shot along a winding mountainous stretch, shows the creator marvelling at how scenic the road looks. He suggested that anyone whose girlfriend is asking to visit Cape Town should bring her to Abuja first "to see if she can spot the difference." The comment landed, and so did the video.

According to Travel News Africa, the road, now completed after 16 years, has been gaining attention as an unlikely tourist attraction, with locals snapping photos and posting them online. The creator leaned into that energy, encouraging people to come and take their pictures without calling it a free holiday destination.

But beneath the humour, he had a serious message. @famousceeboy219 warned visitors not to wander into bushes or rocky areas, to avoid secluded spots, to keep valuables close, and not to park carelessly or pose in the middle of the road. "Return home safely," he said at the end of the clip. Watch the video that sparked the Cape Town comparisons below:

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South Africans respond to Nigeria's Cape Town road

The video pulled in thousands of comments, and South Africans had plenty to say, mostly by sharing photos of their own roads.

@nkosenhlembatha said:

"Just a regular road in Mpumalanga SA 😂"

@Earthbabe🧚🏽‍♂️ wrote:

"Tourist attraction Hhayibo wena [What are you doing]"

@Sphiwe Somi posted a photo and said:

"Is this what you're comparing it with?? 😭"

@Uju🍯🪉Lodwa hit back:

"So after 16 years you finally managed to build a road that looks like a road from my village in South Africa 😂 Wow 👏🏾👏🏾"

@nicorealdeal joked:

"In 2026 they celebrate a 13.5 km road 😂😂😂"

@Rishet the South African🇿🇦 wrote:

"The road looks beautiful but celebrating, and the name Cape Town? This is embarrassing 😁😁"

@TylaIsBlack kept it short:

"Your new road looks good bro."

Other Briefly News stories on South Africa–Nigeria rivalries

Following Banyana Banyana’s narrow 2–1 semi-final defeat to Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), South African TikTok creator Kabelo Moumakwe (@kabelomoumakwe) went viral for a comedic follow-up video congratulating Nigeria in a dramatic Nigerian accent.

Celebrations over Team South Africa, including learners from the Western Cape, placing an impressive fourth globally at the 2026 Spelling Bee World Cup in Shanghai, China, quickly turned into a lively X rivalry after Nigerian users pointed out how Nigeria performed at the exact same tournament.

Amid heightened diplomatic and social tensions following protests in KuGompo City (East London) over the unauthorised coronation of an Igbo king, an X post by Nigerian Stories sparked a fierce online row by claiming Nigeria hid Nelson Mandela for six months in 1963, sheltered Thabo Mbeki, and saved Mandela from the death penalty.

sparked a fierce online row by claiming Nigeria hid Nelson Mandela for six months in 1963, sheltered Thabo Mbeki, and saved Mandela from the death penalty.

Source: Briefly News